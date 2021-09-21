Kimberly Goodwin

JONESBORO — Kimberly Diane Goodwin, 45, of Jonesboro, passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center. She was born in Batesville to Ricky and Jeanette Kelley on July 19, 1976.
She was a lifelong resident of Jonesboro. She was the recipient of many awards, honors and medals from Special Olympics. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanette Goodwin.
Survivors include her father, Ricky Kelley; brother, Kevin Kelley and wife Bernadette, all of Jonesboro; sisters, Keisha Boyd of Jonesboro, Kyla Kelley of Clearview, Fla; nieces, Harley, Jessica and Sophie; nephews, Ryan and Zach.
Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Mount Zion Cemetery with Peter Kline officiating and under the direction of Emerson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Kelley, David Bailey, Kevin Kelley, Nathan Douglas, Ryan Aldridge and Ricky Kelley. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. at Emerson Funeral Home.
For lasting memorials, please consider the Miracle League of Jonesboro, 3009 Dan Ave., Jonesboro 72401; or Pathfinders, 2606 E. Matthews Ave., Suite F, Jonesboro 72401.
