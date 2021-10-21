JONESBORO — Camp Alliance, which helps military personnel, their families and veterans to find and utilize resources, opened a kiosk Wednesday at the Harps Foods store at Highland Drive and Harrisburg Road, which enables these people to sign in to find local resources.
Camp Alliance, a nonprofit organization based in Northwest Arkansas, began installing the kiosks around the state beginning in the spring, said Laura Hopkins, a spokeswoman with Camp Alliance, on Thursday.
“We’re now at 25-30 kiosks,” she said. “We’ve had about 6,000 users with 70 percent repeat users.”
People can come up to the computer at the kiosk and will be asked a series of questions including one’s Zip code, which enables the program to help provide resources by local entities, Hopkins said.
According to Camp Connect, which is owned by Camp Alliance, there are four categories:
Career and Education, which includes jobs, agriculture, certificates, entrepreneur, training and military.
Health and Wellness, which includes physical, mental, insurance, dental-vision, support groups and benefits.
Child and Family, which includes child care, after-school activities, camps, scholarships, deployment/transitions and family extras.
Service and Assistance, which includes DEERS/ID cards, housing, financial, legal discharge certificates and survivor benefits.
Camp Alliance received grant money in December 2020 from the Cares Act to start the kiosk program, Hopkins said.
Nicholas Bertucci, a veteran service officer for districts 5 and 7 in Arkansas, which encompasses 13 counties, called Camp Alliance’s program “a game changer for a lot of folks.”
“Based on my experiences, it’s an eye-catcher,” Bertucci said of the kiosk. “It’s so simple, it’s so user-friendly.
“It integrates statewide resources. The Zip code pinpoints to the specific place.”
Bertucci said he asked the Camp Alliance coordinator to add veteran service officers with the state Department of Veterans Affairs to the resource section, and he said she agreed.
“I advocate them 100 percent,” Bertucci said. “A lot of these folks don’t know where to go to find these resources.”
Bertucci attended the installation Wednesday along with Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver and representatives from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1991 in Jonesboro.
“I want to say thank you for the partnership of Harps with the VFW for the veterans of our community,” Copenhaver said. “We still need all the community veterans services partners to provide the information to make it all it can be.”
Justin Gonzales, Harps’ assistant manager, said he thinks people will start using the kiosk soon.
“It’s right up front in a nice spot,” he said. “You can’t miss it.”
According to its website, Camp Alliance Inc. was established in 2010 with the purpose to serve the United States armed forces, in order to complement the Department of Defense’s Military Unit and family mission readiness programs.
Camp Alliance is accomplishing its mission through collaboration with state agencies, government officials and the local community.
