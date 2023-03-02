JONESBORO — The Keep Jonesboro Beautiful (KJB) commission invites neighbors, students and others to get involved with litter prevention and junk removal this Saturday in Jonesboro.
KJB Chairman Beverly Parker said in a press release on Monday that a litter pick up will be held in the area around Johnson Avenue and Fisher Street from 9-11 a.m.
“Litter is a problem, and it’s time to fight dirty,” she said.
According to the press release, this event is in conjunction with the “Neighborhood Disposal Bin” that will be provided by City of Jonesboro Code Enforcement and Sanitation Departments between 8 a.m. and noon at 725 E. Johnson.
Parker said the city offered the first disposal bin last fall and it’s been a great success.
It is a way that allows citizens to clean up their property and have a convenient location to drop it off, she said.
Acceptable items include large furniture, mattresses, appliances, old grills, toys etc.
Although the disposal bin is for the people in the neighborhood, any Jonesboro resident may participate, however, it is important to note that yard waste, hazardous materials, or construction material cannot be dropped off.
More information can be found on the City of Jonesboro’s Facebook page.
Parker said in the press release that there is no charge as the service is a way to help residents clean up their property.
She encouraged residents to participate in the Neighborhood Disposal Bin and/or the litter pick up to help make Jonesboro “Clean, green and beautiful.”
