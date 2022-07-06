JONESBORO — Keep Jonesboro Beautiful (KJB) will be promoting recycling on Saturday at the Judd Hill ASU Regional Farmer’s Market.
Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Committee Chair Beverly Parker said on Wednesday that not every municipality has a recycling program and KJB hopes to inspire more Jonesboro residents to take advantage of this benefit.
According to a press release by Keep Jonesboro Beautiful, there will be blue recycle carts available for purchase at the Farmer’s Market. They will cost $27.13 per cart and both cash or check will be accepted.
Once the cart is purchased, the carts will be delivered to homes by the sanitation department. There is no additional fee for recycling in Jonesboro.
“We want to encourage families to get children involved in the process, as well,” Parker said, noting that recycling is a good habit to establish early and can be part of the anti-litter pollution solution.
The purpose of the event is to encourage and educate those who have thought about recycling by providing an easy, convenient way to get started.
“How to correctly recycle is important,” Parker said. “For instance, not every plastic item is recyclable. Knowing what to put in the container is helpful so that less sorting is needed at the recycling center.”
Parker added that knowing what is accepted for local recycling is important.
“For instance only #1 and #2 plastics are accepted locally and this has to do with the ability to market the material for later use,” she said.
Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Committee Member Pam Alexander said there are a number of reasons that citizens should sign up for the city’s recycling program.
“Foremost, recycling keeps usable materials out of the landfill and will extend the life of the current landfill,” Alexander said. “Recycling can also help avoid overfilled garbage cans that lead to littered streets and neighborhoods. Other benefits include conservation of natural resources such as timber, water and minerals.”
She said that knowing the correct materials to place in the cart is sometimes confusing so committee members will be on hand to provide information on how to correctly recycle.
“Even those who currently recycle may wish to visit the booth for updated information on recycling and ways to reduce the waste stream,” Alexander said.
