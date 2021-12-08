The Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Commission (KJBC) is a resource for ways residents can make Jonesboro clean, green and beautiful any time of year.
A Facebook page and a website have been created to help residents and businesses connect with the organization and get useful tips, including city ordinance information and best practices.
The city provides two free services for Jonesboro residents that are particularly useful this time of year: leaf pick up and tree limb/yard waste pick up.
Pickups are provided by the City’s Sanitation Department with these stipulations:
- Leaves must be bagged and left curbside. Paper lawn bags are preferred for recycling purposes and can be purchased at local home improvement and hardware stores.
- Tree limbs must be no greater than 8 inches in diameter and no more than 10 feet long. Limbs and yard waste (such as cuttings and brush) should be placed in a pile close to the street, away from power lines and telephone poles, to allow for safe pickup. No large tree limbs, trunks or stumps, rocks, dirt or construction material is accepted.
- Bags and yard waste are picked up on special sanitation routes separate from trash pickup days and generally operate on a five- to six-week cycle. The waste may sit curbside for several weeks. Jonesboro’s sanitation services cover more than 80 square miles.
- An alternative to waiting is to take the bags, limbs, and yard waste to the city incinerator at 2650 Lacy Drive and drop them off. This is a free service for Jonesboro residential customers, but proof of residence is required (a utility bill is fine). County residents and commercial businesses, including lawn services, will be charged a fee.
For more information check out the organization's Facebook page or its website for more information at www.keepjonesborobeautiful.com. If you have other questions, including schedules for pickups, go to the Sanitation Department website at: www.jonesboro.org/170/Sanitation.
