Litter prevention is one of the biggest tasks for the Keep Jonesboro Beautiful (KJB) Committee, which is a group of volunteers who have been tasked themselves with the cleaning up and beautification of Jonesboro, and they want residents to understand that everyone in the community must do their part for a cleaner city.
Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Committee Board Member Caryl Steele said on Tuesday that the KJB mission is to make Jonesboro “Clean, Green and Beautiful,” which is also their motto.
“We want everyone in Jonesboro to do your part in keeping our city clean,” Steele said, noting that litter is the biggest problem that they face.
She said often litter makes it way to streams and water ways.
“People just don’t stop to think about where their trash is going,” she said. “That is why we seek to engage the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and the storm water Commission, among others, to educate, communicate and empower city employees, citizens and others to help further the mission, goals and objectives of our committee.
Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Committee Chair Beverly Parker said on Tuesday that when they began the KJB committee, they started by doing a survey.
“Jonesboro is 80 square miles, so we divided it into 10 sections and went out in groups to survey the Jonesboro residents,” Parker said. “We had to talk to people about the issues of keeping Jonesboro clean and found that litter was one of the biggest issues people pointed out.”
Steele noted that dumpsters are a source of the litter problem, but said, “I think that the largest proportion is coming from the car windows.”
Both Parker and Steele noted that while littering is illegal, it is hard to enforce, so a change of attitude is most important.
“Notice what is going on around you,” Steele said. “Take care and do your part.”
Some tips they shared were to lead by example, recycle, use reusable water bottles instead of plastic water bottles, have plenty of trashcans, keep cigarette butts picked up and don’t throw them out the window.
“Yes, pick up trash when you see it,” Parker said. “But working to prevent litter is what will ultimately make a substantial change and move us toward goal of a clean and beautiful city.”
She said that projects by local individuals and groups have really helped with this, such as Linda Yocum who keeps the area of Neely Road around her house clean as she takes her regular walks.
“She has not been asked,” Parker said. “She just follows the motto, “If you see it pick it up!”
Through a partnership with the Jonesboro Green Business (JGB) committee of the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce, the KJB has found yet another way to help fight litter and beautify the city.
Jonesboro Green Business Committee Chair Shelly Gist said on Tuesday that the committee wants to enhance the beauty of Jonesboro through specific projects by the businesses.
Compliance Specialist for Jonesboro City Water and Light (CWL) Nate Schimmel said on Thursday that CWL was part of the first group to be recognized during this first round of the Green Business initiative.
“We were proud to be recognized about a month and a half ago as one of the first Jonesboro Green Businesses,” Schimmel said, noting that the first of the businesses are being recognized throughout this spring.
He said that CWL started by submitting a trash pick up project around the business.
“We had a crew that have been picking up trash around our business for a long time and we wanted to recognize them by making our project about their efforts,” he said.
Schimmel, who is also a member of both the KJB and JGB committees, said that businesses should reach out to the JGB committee or the Chamber for more information.
Parker said that behavioral change and forming new habits is the key to change.
“Everyone can do their part,” Steele said. “Anyone who is interested can volunteer their time or just walk around and do it on their own.”
Upcoming events include Green Fest to celebrate Earth Week today in Downtown Jonesboro, Free Tree Friday on April 29 at the Earl Bell Community Center for a free sapling courtesy of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division, Scenic Hills Clean Up on May 7 at Annie Camp Junior High and Northside Clean Up #2 on May 21 at Parker Park on North Church Street.
According to their website, KJB commission members go through an application process and are appointed by the city council and the commission works under the direction of the Chief Administrative Officer and collaborates with city departments such as Sanitation, Code Enforcement, Planning, Parks and Recreation.
For more information about Keep Jonesboro Beautiful or how to donate or volunteer visit their website at www.keepjonesborobeautiful.com.
