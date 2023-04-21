230421-JS-little-litter-warrior-photo-nz

Four-year-old Evie Ameling lugs a large bag of trash to the trash bin on Wednesday at her home in Jonesboro. Ameling is Keep Jonesboro Beautiful’s first Little Litter Warrior.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Four-year-old Evie Ameling was excited to receive a unique honor on Wednesday at her home in Jonesboro as she became Keep Jonesboro Beautiful’s first Little Litter Warrior in honor of Earth Day.

“I like to pick up trash,” Ameling said as she smiled sweetly. “Me and Pia [a nickname for her 2-year-old little sister Peach] pick up trash everyday with Momma.”