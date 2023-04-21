JONESBORO — Four-year-old Evie Ameling was excited to receive a unique honor on Wednesday at her home in Jonesboro as she became Keep Jonesboro Beautiful’s first Little Litter Warrior in honor of Earth Day.
“I like to pick up trash,” Ameling said as she smiled sweetly. “Me and Pia [a nickname for her 2-year-old little sister Peach] pick up trash everyday with Momma.”
“I get to wear my two big gloves,” she giggled, showing off her huge kitchen gloves that she likes to wear when she collects the litter.
Tori Tomlinson, Ameling’s mother, said that in addition to picking up litter in their own yard, they also pick up trash around the neighborhood and at many of the local parks.
“Evie hates to see litter,” Tomlinson said. “She has been picking up trash since she was 18 months old, when she started for a pageant.”
Ameling showed her ribbons and crowns that she has won doing pageants, including her favorite crown, a jewel-encrusted Barbie crown that was about half her own height.
After showing off her crowns, she went back to her gloves and out the door to double check her yard with Momma.
She then received a surprise as she met Keep Jonesboro Beautiful (KJB) Chairman Beverly Parker, who had come to award her as KJB’s first Little Litter Warrior, included a KJB tote bag, an “Otto the Otter and the Great Arkansas Mystery” book, and an “Otto the Otter” coloring book.
“Otto is Keep Arkansas Beautiful’s (KAB) mascot,” Parker said. “The book is part of a prevention effort of Keep Arkansas Beautiful to teach young children about habitats and how litter effects our habitats,” she said, the importance for teaching young people about environmental conservation, anti-littering, recycling and beautification.
“You ‘otto not litter’ as Otto says. That is why it is so important for us the have Little Litter Warriors like Evie,” Parker said, noting the many ways to help such as the 5 R’s of recycling, which are to refuse, reduce, reuse, repurpose and recycle.
One of the biggest ways to help is trying to cut back on the use of plastic, because plastics don’t go away, Parker continued.
They breakdown into micro-plastic and nano plastic which then contaminate water and food supplies, she said.
Tree giveaway is set for April 28
Parker also said that, in celebration of Arbor Day and Jonesboro’s designation as a Tree City USA community, there will be a tree giveaway on April 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St. in Jonesboro.
“A variety of Arkansas native trees will be given by the Jonesboro Urban Council and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Forestry Division,” she explained, noting that the native trees include the American Elm, Bald Cypress, Persimmon and Red Mulberry.
There will be a limit of three trees per person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.