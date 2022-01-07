JONESBORO — KLEK 102.5 FM, a noncommercial educational radio station has received a $20,000 grant from the Mid-America Arts Alliance. The money will go towards the station’s operating expenses.
It is the single largest grant ever awarded to KLEK according to an announcement released by the station.
The Voice of Arkansas Minority Advocacy Council, the 501c3 nonprofit organization that is the owner/licensee of KLEK, was one of 50 organizations across a six-state region of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska to receive an award. Grant awards ranged from $10,000 to $40,000.
Mid-America Arts Alliance was founded in 1972 to foster cultural growth in heartland communities.
Over 1.1 million dollars in total grant money was awarded. Funding was made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts through their allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The press release also acknowledged the contributions of Banquette Cunningham, owner of the Khakis Group, who provided assistance and guidance in the grant application process.
