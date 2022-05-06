JONESBORO — Silas Kriner is an eight-year-old with a unique interest in radio, which has led him to become one of the youngest amateur radio operators in Craighead County.
Silas, who is a third-grade student at Valley View School District, is the son of Eric and Florence Kriner, who are also licensed HAM operators.
He said he was excited when he passed his Technician Class license examination on April 29.
“Now I am just waiting for the FCC to send me my license so that I can started transmitting,” he said.
“I wanted to help the community in case of a natural disaster, like a tornado or an earthquake,” Silas said, “because they are scary and I want to help people with that.”
He said that he became interested in the radio after he watched his parents on their radio, which he will soon get to use, as well. He began studying a few weeks ago and then took and passed his test a couple weeks later.
He is currently studying to upgrade to the General Class as he waits for the FCC to issue his call-sign and then he said he will start studying for the Extra Class license exam.
Silas said that he used HamTest Online at http://www.hamradio licenseexam.com to study and get his license.
“He studied for an hour and a half to three hours a day,” his father Eric said. “He has been very diligent with his studies and we are very proud of him.”
“I hope top have all three licenses before the end of the year,” Silas said proudly.
