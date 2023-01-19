JONESBORO — An alert manager at Kroger, 1725 S. Caraway Road, thwarted an attempted scam on a 78-year-old Jonesboro woman Tuesday, according to a Jonesboro police report.

Officer Tommy Miller was sent to the Kroger to meet with the victim, who lives in the 3700 block of Oakcrest Drive. She told the officer that someone called her and claimed to be a police officer and had her take money out of her bank account.