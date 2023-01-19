JONESBORO — An alert manager at Kroger, 1725 S. Caraway Road, thwarted an attempted scam on a 78-year-old Jonesboro woman Tuesday, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Officer Tommy Miller was sent to the Kroger to meet with the victim, who lives in the 3700 block of Oakcrest Drive. She told the officer that someone called her and claimed to be a police officer and had her take money out of her bank account.
Miller had the victim follow him down to the police department so he could speak to her.
She told him she got a call from someone claiming to be investigating identity theft. She was told her bank accounts were going to be closed down and that she needed to take out all of her money and buy gift cards with it and not to tell anyone about it, the report states.
When she went to Kroger to purchase the gift cards the manager recognized that it was a scam and called police.
The victim had $15,000 in cash on her at the time.
A spokeswoman for the Delta Division of Kroger Sheleah Harris, said Wednesday that employees are trained to protect customers from these sort of scams, which have become frequent at retailers such as Kroger and Walmart.
An 89-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday that someone forged a check in her name at the Focus Bank, 406 Southwest Drive. The check was made out for $796.52.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday morning that someone broke into a residence in the 600 block of Warren Street and stole items. Taken were a sledge hammer valued at $50, a saw worth $100 and copper wiring valued at $300. A window sustained $200 in damage.
