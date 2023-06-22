JONESBORO — The women flew in from all over the country.
Some were youngsters seeking adventure. One was said to be 91 years old.
The Jonesboro Municipal Airport was Wednesday’s destination for the all women’s Air Race Classic, an almost 2,700-mile race that started in Grand Forks, N.D., and will conclude in Homestead, Fla.
The competitors were greeted by volunteers from across the state, some of whom have flown in previous races.
They’re competing for a $6,000 top prize, but Maddie Johnson of the Boiler Bratz team, one of the first to arrive in Jonesboro, looks at her and teammate Lindsay Turner’s first race a different way.
“It would be cool to win, but we’re not very competitive. We’re just here to have fun,” Johnson said.
She and Turner are both recent graduates from Purdue University in Indiana, and are now flight instructors.
Johnson said she also hopes to be accepted into the Freedom Aviation Network, a group of of aviators, professionals and volunteers who remain on-call to use their time, resources and skills specifically for counter-human trafficking efforts. They provide safe, efficient and rapid air transportation for survivors.
The first team to arrive in Jonesboro Wednesday morning was Team Bernoulli, named in honor of Daniel Bernoulli, a Swiss mathemetician, whose Bernoulli Principle was published in 1738. His 18th century findings are still used to calculate lift in an aircraft today.
Naiara Petralanda, a native of Spain now living in Florida, is a commercial pilot making her fourth race.
“Because it’s challenging,” Petralanda, who has been a pilot since 2000, said was the reason she competes. Her teammate, Bailey Baker of Iowa, said she became friends with Petralanda while living in Florida.
“We met in the 99s down there, and she would fly in to the restaurant where I worked at,” Baker said.
The 99s is a club of female pilots. Most of the competitors are members of local chapters of the organization that was founded by aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, which had 99 charter members.
As they talked about their experiences, Turner noticed another plane had just touched down. She, Baker and Johnson insisted on taking a reporter to meet some of their role models.
Alicia Sikes of Quakertown, Pa., has been a pilot for American Airlines and other air carriers for 35 years, and her Over the Moon! teammate Nancy Rohr of Wilmington, Del., has been flying for 34 years. It’s the sixth race for Sikes and fifth for Rohr.
“This is just totally different flying, it’s fun flying,” Sikes said of the race. “When you’ve got passengers in the back, you don’t want to show off your piloting skills. You want to make it just as boring as possible.”
The race began on Tuesday, with scheduled stops in Mankato, Minn.; Ottumwa, Iowa; Hastings, Neb.; Ponca City, Okla.; and Sulphur Springs, Texas, before reaching Jonesboro.
By mid-day, those who arrived were uncertain when they would be able to depart for Pell City, Ala., their next destination. Weather conditions weren’t too conducive for flying small aircraft. In fact, some of the competitors were stuck in Hastings, due to weather. They’re scheduled to conclude the race at Homestead on Friday.
