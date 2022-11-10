JONESBORO — Dan Sullivan won a full four-year term to the Arkansas Senate Tuesday.
The Jonesboro Republican defeated Democratic challenger Chenoa Summers for the right to represent Craighead County in the Arkansas General Assembly.
JONESBORO — Dan Sullivan won a full four-year term to the Arkansas Senate Tuesday.
The Jonesboro Republican defeated Democratic challenger Chenoa Summers for the right to represent Craighead County in the Arkansas General Assembly.
Final unofficial returns showed Sullivan collected 12,940 votes, while 7,807 voted for Summers.
Sullivan, a former member of the House of Representatives, was first elected in 2020. All Senate seats were up for election this year due to redistricting.
Also in Craighead County, Rep. Jack Ladyman was re-elected to a fifth term in the new District 32, which represents a large portion of Jonesboro.
Ladyman, a Republican, defeated Libertarian candidate Eric McGee by 4,634 (65.57 percent) to 1,027.
Republican Rep. Fran Cavenaugh of Walnut Ridge picked up 81 percent of the vote in her bid for a fourth term in District 30, which includes parts of Lawrence, Greene and Craighead County.
She defeated Libertarian Cheryl Primm, a resident of Craighead County, 6,640 to 1,548.
Results by county:
Lawrence – Cavenaugh, 1,520, Primm, 370.
Craighead – Cavenaugh, 3,992, Primm, 1.027.
Greene – Cavenaugh, 1,128, Primm, 151.
