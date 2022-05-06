JONESBORO — Redistricting following the 2020 census means voters in much of western and northeastern Jonesboro will have a new representative in the state House of Representatives.
The geographical area now served by Rep. Brant Smith will be served by one of three men seeking to replace him. Smith is running for Congress.
Rep. Jack Ladyman, who had represented rural Craighead County, now seeks re-election in the new district. He is opposed by Thomas Elwood in the Republican primary on May 24. Early voting begins Monday.
The winner will face Libertarian candidate Eric McGee in the general election.
Elwood, a lifelong Jonesboro resident who operates a tree service, has lost two campaigns for mayor and also ran unsuccessfully for a city council seat. He confesses he’s not well versed on all state-level issues, but said he wants to go to Little Rock and fight for the city’s fair share of funding from the state.
“We don’t get respected, I don’t think on the state level,” Elwood said. “I would like to have the opportunity to go and see if we can’t get some of that money headed here instead of headed to northwest Arkansas all the time.”
Elwood said public safety is a primary concern for Jonesboro, and he would like for the state to provide local police with more assistance, especially for those agencies that work together to fight a regional problem.
While Ladyman has served in the House sine 2015, Elwood maintains there really is no incumbent because different voters elected Ladyman.
“There is no incumbent – they say there is, but there isn’t. It’s all new voters,” Elwood said. “I have a unique voice, the way I do politics, no money. I haven’t raised any money so far … But it’s strictly grassroots, it’s strictly my knowledge of Jonesboro.” Elwood said he believes “it’s a very winnable race” because the voters in the new district know him better than they know Ladyman.
Ladyman, a mechanical engineer by trade, said many of the voters in the new district are familiar with him and have followed his work in the House.
Ladyman ranks a reliable electricity supply as the top issue facing the state in the coming years, even if it’s not what has grabbed the headlines.
Coming in second is universal access to the internet. He said the internet has become just as important of a utility as water and electricity.
“If you don’t have the internet, nowadays, our children are going to be way behind other states that we’re competing with,” Ladyman said. “We’re not going to have leaders. We’re not going to have people that are well educated if they don’t have the internet. They’re not going to be successful in the current world.”
Elwood agrees that broadband service is crucial. He said one of the biggest impediments in Jonesboro is who is the largest provider of cable TV and internet service, and he blames the state government for that. Prior to Ladyman’s election to the House, the Arkansas General Assembly adopted a policy of statewide franchising of cable providers, such as Suddenlink, taking control away from cities.
“Now, you’ve got worldwide owners and you have no one to pick up a phone to when you have a problem. And that is the problem,” Elwood said. “The political establishment gave up our right and they created this.”
Asked if the state should impose some regulation on the cable and internet industry, Elwood said, ”it’s way too late.”
Ladyman said the problem is not unique to Suddenlink. He said Comcast Cable Communications, which is a larger company nationally than Suddenlink, provides poor customer service in Little Rock.
As a Republican, Ladyman opposes unnecessary regulation. But after learning the state of West Virginia imposed more than $2 million in fines against Suddenlink in February for many of the same practices that consumers complain about in Arkansas, he said this state may need to do something.
“I don’t want to get into telling them how much to charge their customers or things like that, but if they don’t have a mechanism where customer can talk to them about their issues, then I think we do need to step in.”
As for energy, Ladyman said the state’s primary sources of power are nearing the end of their useful lives. Entergy’s nuclear plants near Russellville have been in operation since the 1960s and provide electricity to the majority of that company’s customers. That plant’s expiration date is approaching.
The same can be said for coal-fired plants near Pine Bluff and Newark. Those plants supply City Water and Light.
“We’re losing our base load,” Ladyman said. “And if we don’t have something to replace that … But it has to be economical, it has to be available and it has to be adequate.”
Ladyman formerly worked for the Nordex Wind Turbine plant in Jonesboro and said wind and solar energy cannot completely replace what Arkansas will lose from the nuclear and coal plants.
