JONESBORO — Rep. Jack Ladyman, who easily won the Republican nomination for the newly redrawn House of Representatives District 32, will now face Libertarian candidate Eric I. McGee in the November election.
Ladyman, who had represented rural Craighead County before the redistricting, is seeking a fifth two-year term in the House.
A mechanical engineer by trade, Ladyman also previously served six years as mayor of the northwest Arkansas town of Elkins, hometown of his wife, Linda. He also served on city council there prior to serving as mayor.
He said reliable energy, public health issues such as infant mortality rates and the homeless issue, especially as it applies to veterans, are some long-term issues that he thinks are priorities for the state.
In the upcoming term, he said a couple of things that need to be addressed are overcrowding in the prisons and teacher pay.
McGee, who enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1985, spent 21 years in the Navy. He served on submarines until 1993, joining the United States Naval Reserve in 1994, mobilizing several times before retiring from the USNR in 2008.
A Jonesboro resident since 1999, he said his platform is built around the concepts of service, accountability and community.
Some priorities for McGee are improving education, criminal justice reform and helping small businesses.
Ladyman
Ladyman said overcrowding in the prisons and the crime rate, especially in Little Rock, need to be addressed by the general assembly. He noted that mental health plays a big part in these issues, as well.
“I was a member of a couple different work groups that worked on mental health issues,” he said, “looking at what we can do to address the mental health issues in the state, which in many cases can lead to criminal activity. Having served as chairman of public health, that is something we definitely need to address.”
He said teacher pay is also a priority for the next session.
“We have to address teacher pay,” Ladyman said. “We are not as bad as some people think we are. Out of 16 states in our region, or are comparable to us, we are number nine, so we are not the worst by a long shot, but we need to be competitive and our teachers need a living wage, and I think we’ll be able to address that.”
One of the things that remains a top issue for Ladyman is reliable energy.
“Energy is something that a lot of people don’t think much about,” he said. “But in looking at the inflation that we have right now most of that can be traced back to the cost of energy. Not just gasoline. Energy goes into the cost of everything we buy and everything we eat.”
Ladyman is a proponent of nuclear power.
“Wind and solar, which I do support, are intermittent,” he said. “Nuclear power is constant. Problems with old nuclear have gone away. Energy is very important. We need to be mindful of how that’s changing.”
Ladyman said going through the pandemic emphasized how important public health is.
“I believe Arkansas has done one of the best jobs in the country,” he said, referring to the state’s response to COVID-19. “We need to look ahead and see how we can improve other things we are not very good at such as infant mortality. We have several projects in place to reduce that.”
Addressing the homeless population, and especially providing assistance to homeless veterans, is another priority for Ladyman, who expressed his appreciation for the chance to be a part of the state legislature.
“I’m grateful for opportunity to serve,” he said. “It’s a humbling experience, and I really appreciate it.”
McGee
In addition to having a strong infrastructure, providing a quality K-12 education is a top issue for McGee under the service arm of his platform.
He said he believes to help prevent Arkansas students from falling behind the key is to reach them earlier.
“The main focus is K-5,” he said. “I think we need more intervention teachers. We need to give them the fundamentals and tools to get them through junior high and high school.”
Under accountability, McGee’s main focus is on criminal justice reform, which he said is a big issue with the Libertarian party.
“We’ve done well with crime and punishment,” he said, “but there is no help when coming out of jail.”
Some ideas he has in mind are public/private partnerships to offer assistance integrating back into society and finding jobs, as well as the possibility of increasing probation officer requirements.
“This is still very general,” he said. “I’m looking for ideas and would love people to contact me. It’s a very complicated problem.”
He also suggests bringing in an out-of-state auditing firm to make sure the state is operating at maximum efficiency.
“I also want to hold four-year colleges accountable to their tuition and fee increases that have happened,” he said.
McGee’s top priority under his community focus is to help small businesses.
“I want to eliminate state corporate taxes for businesses that employ 50 or fewer employees,” he said, noting that would help most of the businesses in his district while he felt it would have little impact on the state’s budget.
He said he also supports the local library, noting that the library is a valuable resource for the community.
“I have talked with people about how their funding works,” he said. “I do not support the initiative to cut the funding in half. My opponent signed the petition to get the issue on the ballot. I think he should have thought that through a little bit.”
He said additional funding to support the arts is another priority for the community portion of his platform.
“I support the arts,” he said. “I talked with the Foundation of the Arts. The more plays they can put on their bills the better. Jonesboro doesn’t exactly have an identity. We can partner growing small businesses with the arts to make Jonesboro a destination.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.