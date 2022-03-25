JONESBORO — An 18-year-old Lake City man was charged Friday with five counts of rape involving three children – a 4-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys – with the alleged crimes occurring in Lake City and Jonesboro.
District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Joshua Allen Ashley with five counts of rape: two counts of rape; three counts of rape (same sex).
Boling set Ashley’s bond at $6 million.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective David Bailey with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, on March 14 the sheriff’s office was asked to assist the Lake City Police Department with a report taken by Lake City police officer Aaron Bupp about the alleged rapes.
“The parents/grandparents of the three minor children were advised to take the children to the hospital to have sexual assault kits performed by Children’s Hospital in Little Rock,” the affidavit stated.
The sheriff’s office received the kits and logged them into evidence, along with body camera footage from Lake City police and witness statements collected by Bupp. The evidence was reviewed by an investigator at the sheriff’s office.
A report and copies of interviews with the alleged victims by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division were also sent to the sheriff’s office.
According to the affidavit, during a Mirandized interview with investigators on March 23, Ashley admitted to performing illegal acts on the victims.
As a result of his admissions, Ashley was arrested.
Two additional counts were added to the original counts by the Jonesboro Police Department for alleged incidents pertaining to the same victims in Jonesboro, the affidavit stated.
Boling added three no-contact orders between Ashley and the victims. He also ordered that, if released on bond, Ashley have no contact with children and that he must wear an ankle monitor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.