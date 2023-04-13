JONESBORO — A Lake City man was charged with second-degree sexual assault Wednesday after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him.
Richard Forrister, 33, of the 300 block of Park Street, Lake City, is accused in the Sept. 23, 2022, incident.
According to a probable cause affidavit dated Sept. 25, 2022, a 16-year-old boy spent the night at Forrister’s home. He and Forrister slept on a pull out sofa. The boy told police that during the night Forrister pressed his chest against the boy’s back and began massaging his thigh, buttock and genital areas outside of his clothing and without his permission.
After about five or 10 minutes he stopped, and the next morning the boy left the residence and called his mother to come and pick him up, the affidavit said.
The affidavit stated that the victim met with the Crimes Against Children Unit, which “advised it was a true finding of the incident.”
Fowler set Forrister’s bond at $100,000 and set his next court date for Aug. 18 at the Craighead County Courthouse in Lake City. Fowler also issued a no-contact order in the case.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Takayla Moore, 26, of Jonesboro, with second-degree aggravated assault and first-degree criminal mischief; $35,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Desmund Jackson, 36, of Walnut Ridge, with second-degree forgery; $35,000 bond.
Daniel Wiseman, 25, of Malden, Mo., with theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $15,000 bond.
Nicole Shands, 46, of Cave City, with theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, felony tampering with evidence, forgery, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing on foot; $100,000 bond.
Joel Thurman, 30, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $25,000, breaking or entering of a structure, theft of $1,000 or less; $50,000 cash-only bond.
Andre Carter, 44, of Jonesboro, with first-degree criminal mischief and damaging property greater than $5,000; $15,000 bond.
Jessica Lee, 37, of Paragould, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree stalking and criminal trespass; $25,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Quincy Perry, 47, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.
Anthony Welch, 36, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Jewel Brown, 29, of Jonesboro, with hindering apprehension; $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.