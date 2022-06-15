JONESBORO — Bart Barber, the new president of the Southern Baptist Convention, openly speaks of his roots in Craighead County.
The Lake City native was elected Tuesday to the top position in the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. Since 1999, Barber has served as pastor of First Baptist Church in Farmersville, Texas, which is near Dallas. It’s a relatively small congregation, far from the megachurches previous SBC presidents have led.
Barber, 52, grew up attending First Baptist Church of Lake City. His biography says his parents had him in church before he was even born.
His aunt, Martha Carter, recalls hearing Barber’s first sermon during a family mission trip to Michigan. He was 15 years old.
“He always knew what God had in mind for him, he never wavered,” Carter said.
It’s not that he couldn’t have moved to a larger church than Farmersville, Carter said.
“He’s been contacted to go to other churches, but he didn’t feel led to do that, so he’s still there,” she said.
But this year, with turmoil in the denomination, Carter said more and more people were urging him to seek the top leadership spot.
“We’re thankful for the confidence that so many people had in him,” she said. “He’s got a big job before him.”
With no children of her own, Carter said she considered herself a “second momma” to Bart and his three siblings, two of whom still live in Craighead County.
“He called me this morning,” Carter said Wednesday of her nephew. “He said, ‘I’ve just got a couple of minutes,’ but he said, ‘I knew if I didn’t call you, I’d be in trouble.’”
Rick Davis, current pastor of the Lake City church, said, “I believe Bart Barber is the perfect man for the season we are in at the SBC.”
Davis called Barber a man of integrity and conviction.
“He loves the local church, it’s autonomy and its mission. But above all of that Bart Barber is a follower of Jesus in the truest sense. That is, Bart has given his own life to the teachings, purpose and mission of Jesus Christ and His church.”
Following high school, Barber earned a bachelor of arts degree from Baylor University in their University Scholars program, a master of divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, and a Ph.D. in church history.
Though a staunch conservative who opposes abortion and believes only men should serve as pastors, Barber says he has a track record of dialogue with those who disagree on those and other issues. He has called for an “army of peacemakers” amid bitter political battles in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.
He defeated three other candidates and ultimately prevailed in a run-off vote at the SBC’s national meeting in Anaheim, California. His closest rival, Tom Ascol, had complained of too much “wokeness” in the denomination and sought to move it further to the right.
In the runoff, Barber won about 61 percent of the delegates’ votes, to 39 percent for Ascol.
Barber says theology was at the heart of epic Southern Baptist battles of the late 20th century, in which conservatives gained control and purged moderate members from leadership and teaching positions. But today “secular politics are setting both the tone and the subject matter of many of our most hotly debated issues,” creating a “toxic” environment, he said on his church website.
Barber also has expressed dismay at the mean-spirited behaviors attributed to some SBC officials in a recent investigative report that details how the denomination stonewalled sex abuse victims.
“I’m praying that God will give me the wisdom to know what to do,” he said in a recent broadcast interview. “We’re sailing into uncharted waters.”
He has said that the scathing 288-page investigative report from Guidepost Solutions with disturbing details about how the church mishandled sex abuse claims and mistreated victims is only the beginning of a long and arduous journey.
“The work’s not done,” he added. “We’ve gotten the report, but I think everybody in the survivor community that I’ve heard from has said reports are one thing, but we’ll see if this family of churches has the courage and resolve to take action.”
He has agreed with the SBC Sexual Abuse Task Force’s proposal, approved Tuesday at the annual meeting, to hire a national staffer to receive reports of abuse allegations and determine which church or entity within the denomination should respond to them.
Barber, was appointed by SBC President Ed Litton to serve as chairman of the 2022 SBC Committee on Resolutions.
He served as SBC first vice president from 2013 to 2014 and as a trustee over the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth from 2009 to 2019. During his tenure with the school, Paige Patterson, an architect of the SBC conservative takeover, was removed as seminary president for his response to rape allegations from students. Barber also co-developed legislation protecting churches and other charities from civil liability for reporting alleged sexual predators, which became Texas law in 2019.
Barber has talked about moving the denomination away from polarization and toward unification.
“I believe that sometimes our rhetoric has become so inflamed and the tactics of some among us have become so worldly and threatening that the peacemakers are intimidated into silence,” he said on his website. “I want to embolden our army of peacemakers to step forward and bring us back together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.