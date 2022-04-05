HARRISBURG — Local residents and fishermen, along with several state, county and local officials gathered for the Lake Poinsett dedication ceremony on Tuesday at the boating access and fishing pier area located on Dam Road near Harrisburg.
The Lake Poinsett restoration project, which began in 2017 and has been in the works since 2006, has finally come to an end. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) completed the project with assistance from many state, county and local officials.
The ceremony was led by Ben Batten, AGFC chief of fisheries, who said that he was proud of the work that had been done. He also thanked everyone for their patience during the completion of the project.
Stan Jones, AGFC commissioner, said that “fishing is a big deal in Arkansas,” noting that fishing brings in $1.2 billion in revenue, provides 9,500 jobs and brings local and out-of-state visitors to Arkansas’ outdoors.
Chris Racey, AGFC deputy director, said that he had watched through all the different phases of the restoration project, and that the lake should now last another 50 to 75 years. He noted that $3.5 million had been invested into the project to fix the shorelines, as well as repair the dam and spillways, with more than two miles of bank stabilization and five new fishing sites.
“We already have stocked 700,000 fish into the lake including blue gill and catfish,” he said, noting that bass had already made their way in as well.
“I hope Lake Poinsett will be the next ‘Home of Arkansas State Crappie’,” Racey said.
Shea Lewis, Arkansas State Parks deputy director, said that, throughout the pandemic, Arkansas State Parks has seen the highest numbers with people wanting to get outside and into nature, noting they expect to see at least 1.4 million visitors in 2021.
“We were very excited to see the return of our lake,” Lewis said. “We saw 65,000 visitors last year even with the lake being repaired, and we expect more this year.”
He noted the importance of the partnership between the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Arkansas State Parks.
Poinsett County Judge Randy Mills, who was Harrisburg’s mayor at the time the project began, said that he applauded the work that everyone involved had put into to the project.
He said he remembered the heat that they had all taken during the project, after which he noted that he could remember having to have police at some of the meetings.
The dedication ended with a ceremonial stocking of fish, instead of the traditional ribbon cutting, as they released 2,100 nine-inch channel catfish and local fisherman cheered.
Jonathan Wagner, assistant superintendent at Lake Poinsett State Park, said that he was delighted to see the return of much of the wildlife such as kingfishers, double-crested cormorants, ducks and other water fowl, noting that frogs and other wildlife were also returning.
“Water brings life,” Wagner said. “Not only to the lake but to the community.”
