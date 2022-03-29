HARRISBURG — After a lot of work by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Lake Poinsett State Park will be celebrating the completion of a massive renovation project on the lake, which was constructed near Harrisburg in 1961.
The dedication of Lake Poinsett will be held on Tuesday, April 5, at 10:30 a.m. at the boating access and fishing pier area that is located on Dam Road.
Ben Batten, chief of fisheries for the AGFC, said that the recent renovation was completed just over a year ago, but now the lake is full.
Batten said that a project of this size and investment is really important because a lake of this size is crucial in the flat land area.
“We appreciate the patience of the public,” he said. “The lake is now better than we found it. The fishing is good now, but it will be even better in two or three years.”
He said that they couldn’t have done it without the cooperation of the Arkansas State Parks, noting that this project was key to Poinsett County, Harrisburg and Northeast Arkansas.
“We want to celebrate this successful project,” Batten said on Thursday, adding that there will be a short ceremony, followed by light refreshments.
“We can then tell fishing stories, or even try to catch a fish,” Batten said.
Brett Timmons, project manager and fishery support for Northeast Arkansas’s Game and Fish, said on Friday that the project began in 2017 but it has been in the works since 2006.
Timmons oversees the habitats and fisheries in the region and was in charge of the project for the fisheries division.
He said that the AGFC started draining the 640-acre lake on July 10, 2017, to begin the renovation process, but that the AFGC has been aware that there was an erosion problem at Lake Poinsett since 2006.
“We had to drain the lake to assess the condition of the dam and the functionality of the water control structure,” he said. “It was obvious that there were issues that needed to be rectified.”
“There was 18,000 linear feet of shore line erosion in the lake, which really needed addressed,” Timmons said. “It was discovered in 2006 that there was 1,200 linear feet of shoreline erosion, but nothing was done because the state agency was unable to obtain any funding to fix the issue at the time.”
He said there were a number of issues that had to be addressed in order to move forward, such as damage to the dam.
Timmons said the AGFC spent $1.5 million on repairing the water control structure, $3.3 million to fix 10,271 linear feet of the shoreline and $200,000 on fish habitats.
He said that it took seven or eight months to fix the shoreline and three or four months to fix the water control structure.
Although the project was officially completed on December 31, 2020, it has taken about a year to refill the lake. While the lake is still filling it is extremely close to being full. It stands at 300 mean sea level or MSL at the moment and needs to reach 305 MSL to be considered completely filled.
“It was a lot of work,” Timmons said, noting that they have added 174 GPS located habitat sites for fishers to enjoy, reinforced concrete pipes, and artificial habitats called spider buckets which are created from donated materials, such as cement blocks and plastic pipes.
“We have placed the spider buckets around the pier to promote fishing,” he said, noting that they have created four bank fishing areas for shoreline fishing along the county roads that run along the lake as well.
Timmons said that they have already stocked 800,000 fish and are about to add 20,000 predator fish as well.
