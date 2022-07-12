JONESBORO — City officials are considering potential development of a Jonesboro African-American Cultural Center near the site of the former Booker T. Washington School.
The school served Black students during segregation.
On Tuesday, the Jonesboro Land Bank Commission discussed the potential of purchasing the land at 700 S. Patrick St. on the city’s behalf.
The land, which includes a red brick house, is south of Logan Avenue and the E. Boone Watson Community Center.
The community center contains a small African-American museum, but Tony Thomas, Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s chief operating officer, said the center wasn’t designed to serve as a museum. Museum advocates believe the house could provide room for growth, Thomas said.
“”It was a concept that was presented to us by some members of the community,” Thomas said of the proposed purchase. He said the concept of a new cultural center has also been discussed with Heritage Studies at Arkansas State University.
The site would also be part of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Trail, a walking and biking trail that will serve to connect ASU to the downtown area. The city council approved plans for the trail in 2020. Educational markers featuring historic quotes from the slain civil rights leader are also planned for the trail.
Monica Pearcy, a member of the land bank’s staff, said family members who inherited the property have expressed a willingness to consider a proposal.
The land bank commission was established in 2018 to fight blight, increase home ownership, stabilize property values in neighborhoods and provide affordable housing. Other goals include improving the health and safety of neighborhoods and maintaining the architectural fabric of the community.
