JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Land Bank Commission on Tuesday voted to recommend the sale of a small parcel of land adjacent to a Masonic lodge to the Masons.

The city has leased the small lot, adjacent to 5008 E. Nettleton Ave., to the lodge for the past few years for parking, city staff member Monica Pearcy told the commission. Now, the Masons have offered to buy it outright for $5,000, plus closing costs. Because of the size of the lot, it has no value to city government, Pearcy said.

