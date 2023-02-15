JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Land Bank Commission on Tuesday voted to recommend the sale of a small parcel of land adjacent to a Masonic lodge to the Masons.
The city has leased the small lot, adjacent to 5008 E. Nettleton Ave., to the lodge for the past few years for parking, city staff member Monica Pearcy told the commission. Now, the Masons have offered to buy it outright for $5,000, plus closing costs. Because of the size of the lot, it has no value to city government, Pearcy said.
Commission member Gabe Roberts questioned whether the city should advertise the land for sale before accepting the $5,000 offer. Derrel Smith, the city’s planning director, said the ideal purchaser is an adjacent property owner.
“Nobody has approached us in years; we’ve had it a long time,” Smith said. “The property owners there, they seem to want it. That’s one of the things that the land bank is to do. That’s one of our goals is to provide property to adjacent property owners to expand lots and that kind of stuff. So that’s following what we’re designed to do.”
The sale must still be approved by the Jonesboro City Council.
The city owns numerous parcels of properties, both large and small. The land bank is working to return as much unneeded city-owned property to private ownership as possible.
In other business, the commission declined to consider purchasing a house at 4602 Ingels Road. That property is adjacent to land owned by City Water and Light.
The land bank commission was established in 2018 with the mission to fight blight, increase home ownership, stabilize property values in neighborhoods and provide affordable housing. Other goals include improving the health and safety of neighborhoods and maintaining the architectural fabric of the community.
