JONESBORO — A city commission is exploring a potential partnership with Habitat For Humanity to help develop more housing for low-income residents.
The Jonesboro Land Bank Commission was established in 2018 to fight blight, increase home ownership, stabilize property values in neighborhoods and provide affordable housing.
The commission has already acquired property on eight lots on Drake and North Bridge streets through donations or redemption of delinquent property, and is considering proposed donations of some lots on West Woodrow and Forrest streets.
During a meeting on Tuesday, Michael Sullivan, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro, stressed the importance of helping people attain homeownership.
“Why homeownership? Sustainability,” Sullivan explained. “More likely to maintain employment. Your children are more likely to graduate from high school. You have a healthier living environment.”
He said homeowners are more likely to maintain their property and build equity in their homes.
The local Habitat group has constructed 32 houses in Jonesboro since 1992, including a 12-house development on State Street.
In addition, Habitat has helped to rehabilitate 13 existing houses since 2018.
Families that are placed in new Habitat for Humanity Homes are provided zero percent interest mortgages. In exchange, the families provide at least 125 hours of volunteer service, either on the construction site or other ventures, such as the Restore at 3610 E. Highland Drive.
The prospective new homeowners also receive educational assistance.
“We’re going to teach you how to be a good homeowner, not just put you in a house and hope for the best,” he said.
Monthly mortgage payments depend on income and ability to pay, usually $500 or less.
To date, Habitat has only had to foreclose on one family for failing to fulfill mortgage obligations, according to Sullivan.
He said he’s looking to the land bank to help further Habitat’s work.
“We’re out of land,” Sullivan told commissioners.
