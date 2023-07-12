JONESBORO — One of its own members has offered to donate six parcels of property to the Jonesboro Land Bank.
Commission members voted Tuesday to have the property appraised before recommending that the city accept the property.
JONESBORO — One of its own members has offered to donate six parcels of property to the Jonesboro Land Bank.
Commission members voted Tuesday to have the property appraised before recommending that the city accept the property.
Jay McLeod is offering vacant property at 1025 and 1029 Hope Ave., 812 Creath Ave., 405 and 411 McDaniel St. and 315 Welch St. – all located north of East Washington Avenue.
“Before I was a banker, I thought myself a real estate investor, developer,” McLeod said. “I purchased these properties years ago; I think they all came from the commissioners’ sale. I’ve maintained them for a number of years, I have no plans to develop them any more.”
McLeod said the Welch Street property is adjacent to Stotts Park, while the other properties could be developed residentially.
Bob Warner, chairman of the commission, said the appraisals would help the commission determine how to market the property and would allow McLeod to receive a tax credit.
The commission is also looking to acquire other property on behalf of the city’s parks department, including a vacant lot adjacent to CWL Park on South Culberhouse Street and some properties south of Parker Park Community Center.
The Jonesboro Land Bank Commission was established in 2018 to fight blight, increase home ownership, stabilize property values in neighborhoods and provide affordable housing. Other goals include improving the health and safety of neighborhoods and maintaining the architectural fabric of the community.
The commission has already acquired property on Drake and North Bridge streets through donations or redemption of delinquent property, and bought a house on Warner Avenue that had become dilapidated and sold it for redevelopment.
The commission has also developed an inventory of city-owned properties that will be made available for redevelopment as housing.
The inventory will soon be posted on the city’s website.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the commission interacted with members of Stuttgart Unlimited, an arm of the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, who listened in remotely.
Cody Snider, president of Stuttgart Unlimited, said his organization is looking to develop more affordable housing for that city’s workforce, and is looking to Jonesboro for guidance.
Pointing to preservation of the 100-year-plus house on Warner Avenue that can potentially spur other improvements in that section of town, Warner told the Stuttgart contingent, “That’s our purpose is to rescue these properties.”
