JONESBORO — City Water and Light has agreed to a land swap in the Craighead Technology Park for an industrial prospect.
In exchange for 26.45 acres of shovel-ready property, Jonesboro Economic Development Corp. will provide CWL with 40 acres of unimproved land, CWL General Manager Jake Rice III told the CWL Board of Directors on Tuesday.
The land JEDC will receive is on the north side of C.W. Post Road between Barnhill Road and Quality Way.
“It’s surrounded by various industries – Frito Lay, Risever, Delta Peanut, Trinity Rail, Trinity Lighting and Hugg & Hall – it’s surrounded by those,” Rice said. “JEDC needs that for an industrial project that they’re working on.”
The unimproved land that CWL will receive in exchange is south of Deer Lake Road, which is south of the Trinity Rail complex and adjacent to land CWL already owns.
Rice said the two properties have essentially the same value, according to appraisers.
“We have a long history of swapping property with JEDC,” Rice said. “They have a long history of working with industrial development for the overall good of the Jonesboro citizens.”
In response to questions, Rice said he had no information on what type of industry may locate on the property or how many people may be employed.
“I just know that JEDC is working on this and they believe it’s a good thing for the community,” he said.
Mark Young, president and CEO of JEDC and Jonesboro Unlimited, said he was unable to provide more details on the project.
“We appreciate City Water and Light being a committed partner to our efforts in growing the economy of Jonesboro,” Young said.
