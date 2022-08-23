CWL

This map shows the location of 26.45 acres in the Craighead Technology Park for a still-secret industrial prospect.

JONESBORO — City Water and Light has agreed to a land swap in the Craighead Technology Park for an industrial prospect.

In exchange for 26.45 acres of shovel-ready property, Jonesboro Economic Development Corp. will provide CWL with 40 acres of unimproved land, CWL General Manager Jake Rice III told the CWL Board of Directors on Tuesday.

