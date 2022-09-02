JONESBORO — City council members will return from the Labor Day weekend Tuesday to deal with what has been a controversial land donation and continued expansion of alcohol.
The newest alcohol proposal is SF2 Investments, doing business as Salsa’s Grill, 2240 S. Caraway Road.
Jose Gonzalez Ruiz is listed a president of the club. Efron Montano is vice president and Aracely Montano is secretary-treasurer.
The club lists 122 names on its membership list.
The council will hear the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance that would approve the alcohol permit. A 2017 state law requires city council approval before an application can be submitted to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
The council will hear the second readings of two other proposed alcohol ordinances.
Higher Heights Learning Academy, doing business as J.W.’s Cigar Lounge and Grill, would operate at 3006 S. Caraway Road within the Haven Hotel.
Tammy Brookine Davis is listed as the organization’s president. Pamela McShan is vice president and Keangelo Hunter is a director. The names of 100 club members are including in the the application.
ZRW Properties, doing business as 21 Grill of Jonesboro, seeks approval for a private club restaurant permit at 2117 E. Parker Road, the site of the former Front Page Cafe.
Amber Sue LaRue is listed as president of the organization. Stacey Ann Blaxton is vice president and Shea Hallett is secretary-treasurer. The application contains a list of 95 members of the private club.
While the city’s process has been criticized as a “rubber stamp” approval, the council in August did reject a proposed alcohol permit for a nail salon.
As for the land donation, B&G Land Co. wants to provide the city 24 acres at 3522 Strawfloor Drive to be preserved in its natural state. The council’s public services committee endorsed the revised proposal on Tuesday.
The donated property would be named Beatrice Park in honor of the late Beatrice Lynch Sloan, whose family settled on the land in the 1890s. Members of the Sloan and Chambers family, descendants of the matriarch, own B&G Land Co.
The previous proposal included a combined donation, sale and lease of a total of 142 acres.
The donation carries several stipulations that Mayor Harold Copenhaver said he proposed to protect the interests of neighboring residents.
Property owner associations at RidgePointe and Sloan Lake Estates had strongly opposed the previous plan.
RidgePointe spokesman Randy Woodruff said the upscale neighborhood doesn’t oppose preserving green space as long as activities at the site don’t threaten the safety of the neighborhood.
The council will also hear the final reading and vote on a proposed ordinance governing animal displays, sales or give-aways.
The proposal states that people, groups or businesses that seek financial benefit from “any activities associated with animal rides, handling, or displaying any animal in the City of Jonesboro” must be able to provide proof of at least $1 million in current liability insurance coverage and written proof that the property owner has granted permission to stage the event.
Wannda Turner, director of Northeast Arkansans for Animals, said the proposed ordinance will not only protect animals but the community as a whole by requiring people to be more responsible. She said her organization has been contacted by similar groups who want to use the Jonesboro proposal as a model for their own communities.
Though not on the agenda, council members are also expected to discuss whether to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of council member Bobby Long. Long has relocated to Oregon. His four-year term expires Dec. 31.
Three people have filed as candidates in the Nov. 6 election.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public works committee will convene at 5 p.m.
