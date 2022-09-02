JONESBORO — City council members will return from the Labor Day weekend Tuesday to deal with what has been a controversial land donation and continued expansion of alcohol.

The newest alcohol proposal is SF2 Investments, doing business as Salsa’s Grill, 2240 S. Caraway Road.

inman@jonesborosun.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.