JONESBORO — Between two of Jonesboro’s most affluent residential subdivisions lies scenic hilly farmland that is gaining the attention of quite a few people.
On Thursday, local residents will be able to hear of plans to preserve the land as open green space for public use. The drop-in public informational meeting will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The Sloan family’s B&G Land Co. proposal involves the sale of 33 acres to the city at a price of $500,000, Brian Richardson, Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s chief administrative officer, explained. In addition, John and Lee Ann Sloan would donate 33 more acres. Then the city would have the option to lease 76 more acres at no cost, Richardson said.
If the proposal is accepted, the city would use $140,000 in general funds and $340,000 that would be provided by the Jonesboro Arkansas Residential Housing and Medical Facilities Board to make the purchase.
Exact terms of the proposed sale-donation-lease haven’t been worked out, thus the purpose of the informational meeting, Richardson said, adding that some neighboring residents have reservations about the proposal and the added traffic it might bring along Strawfloor and Casey Springs Road.
“Any time you’re talking about a new facility anywhere there are going to be questions,” Richardson said. “Most of it is questions about the unknown.”
Copenhaver said it was important to consider the Sloans’ proposal.
“Any time a resident makes an offer of this size, I feel obligated to take it before council,” Copenhaver told The Sun.
Part of the property at 3255 Strawfloor Drive is occupied by Disk Side of Heaven, a private enterprise that hosts a Disc Golf Pro Tour event each year. It’s been open to the public since 2013.
In fact, on Tuesday, four men from Memphis were playing the course
Jody Pierce said he learned of the course online and was impressed that it was on a professional tour.
“We like to play stuff that’s a challenge,” friend Stephen Davis added. They, Devin Griffin and Brett Campbell are co-workers at the Memphis Union Mission homeless ministry.
Pierce said the Jonesboro course is about four times the size of any of any course around Memphis.
It’s uncertain how the disc golf course would be affected by the proposed transaction, though Brad Pietz, owner of the business, now works for the city.
The visitors from Memphis said they hope it will remain.
