WEST MEMPHIS — The long-discussed Interstate 55 construction project to improve traffic flow at the Crump Boulevard and Interstate interchange in Memphis is set to commence on Monday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) last week green lighted the project, which was announced in West Memphis with standing room only public information meetings during May of 2015.
TDOT’s $141 million eight-year project at the east end of the “old” Memphis and Arkansas Bridge planned an eight-month lane closure at the outset. The first step planned returns the southbound ramp just past the Memphis end of the bridge to one lane.
TDOT expanded the exit to two lanes this time last year to accommodate the drastic increase in traffic flow after the Interstate 40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge was closed to repair a critical crack in the supporting super structure. That new extra lane was set to be eliminated to accommodate construction.
Now drivers may want to consider Interstate 40 as an alternative route into Memphis. Planners called for the southbound ramp to return to one lane with a cement barrier wall closing it and the shoulder to traffic for eight months at the onset of the new construction. TDOT announced no restrictions to interstate truck traffic during the first phase.
The entire scope of project included improvements to the I-55 and Crump Boulevard interchange by constructing new through travel lanes for mainline I-55 traffic, which will eliminate the requirement for interstate traffic to use the low-speed ramps in order to continue on I-55. A new multi-lane roundabout intersection will be constructed to replace the existing cloverleaf interchange and provide improved access to and from I-55 and existing local roadways. The project will also include repairs to the I-55 river bridge deck.
The bridge closing needed to facilitate the project was the hot button topic in the 2015 public meetings in West Memphis. At various points in the subsequent planning phase bridge closures of three to five years had been considered. After the Interstate 40 bridge closure over the Mississippi River last summer, planners strived for a more abbreviated bridge closure for the new work on the old bridge. Project managers with Bell Construction adjusted plans to eight weekends and two two-week periods for the Memphis and Arkansas Bridge to be closed entirely but have not yet set dates for those Interstate construction closings.
The TDOT project map showed the lane and shoulder closed from the I-55 interchange at Crump Blvd. to Wisconsin Ave. as the first step. The details came with a warning to motorists that the ramp reduction from two lanes to one lane could cause slowdowns especially during rush hours.
TDOT Region 4 Public Information Officer Nicole Lawrence asked drivers to check online for traffic delays and allow more travel time for southbound trips during the initial phase of the project. The TDOT SmartWay Traffic website announces road and lane closures and displays traffic cameras from West Memphis through Memphis. Drivers are urged to check on their routes before starting out to avoid the hazards of distracted driving.
“Anytime there’s a traffic adjustment we hope people manage their time, leave earlier, or look for an alternative route,” said Lawrence.
