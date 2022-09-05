JONESBORO — Construction work to improve Highway 1 will result in temporary lane closures in Jonesboro, according to a press release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Weather permitting, crews will close single lanes as needed in order to perform asphalt patching and placement on Highway 1 between Caraway Road and the Craighead/Poinsett County line. Work was scheduled to begin today, and the closures will occur on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for about three weeks.
