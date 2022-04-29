JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with numerous drug counts.
John Aaron Stafford, 42, of the 400 block of Campus Street, was arrested Thursday afternoon at his residence by the Jonesboro police’s Street Crimes Unit with a felony bench warrant.
The warrant was issued after a Feb. 21 search of Stafford’s residence by the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force.
In the February search, police found almost 5 pounds of marijuana, 50 grams of methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of crack cocaine, 12.5 grams of cocaine, 418 tabs of LSD, a vial of liquid LSD, 1.4 grams of heroin, two hydrocodone pills, one oxycodone pill, 12 clonazepam pills, 16 alprazolam pills 21 diazepam pills, 23 amphetamine pills, 13 ecstasy pills, THC wax and gummies, three digital scales with marijuana and meth residue on them and marijuana and meth pipes, according to a probable cause affidavit.
On Thursday the Street Crimes Unit returned to Stafford’s residence and saw Stafford go inside. Investigator Tanner Huff knocked on the front door and called out to Stafford, who at first refused to open the door, according to a probable cause affidavit by Huff.
After getting Stafford to open the door, Huff said he could smell the odor of marijuana and saw a container of marijuana on the living room table.
There was a pipe with half of a gram of meth inside of it and a bottle of promethazine in the kitchen.
On Friday, from the February search, Stafford was charged with two counts of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Enhancements were added because the house is about 200 feet from Concordia Christian Academy.
As a result of the search of Stafford’s residence on Thursday, he was also charged with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana.
Boling set Stafford’s bond at $100,000.
