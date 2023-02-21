230221-JS-TrumannDevelopment-photo

An artist’s rendering of plans by Roach Manufacturing and Haag Brown Development shows a retail concept on Industrial Road, just north of Walmart in Trumann with residential and industrial development planned further north and east on about 100 acres.

TRUMANN — Haag Brown Development on Monday announced a partnership with Roach Manufacturing Corporation that will create the first lifestyle-focused, master-planned, mixed-use development in Trumann.

The initial installment of Steel Creek Development will feature a modern warehouse and distribution center for Roach Manufacturing, the anchor for the project. Plans are in place for the development to host Class A office and retail space, restaurant outparcels, themed single-family housing, amenity-rich multi-family housing and a potential event venue. A hotel-like development is being designed to encompass a small lake, according to a news release.