TRUMANN — Haag Brown Development on Monday announced a partnership with Roach Manufacturing Corporation that will create the first lifestyle-focused, master-planned, mixed-use development in Trumann.
The initial installment of Steel Creek Development will feature a modern warehouse and distribution center for Roach Manufacturing, the anchor for the project. Plans are in place for the development to host Class A office and retail space, restaurant outparcels, themed single-family housing, amenity-rich multi-family housing and a potential event venue. A hotel-like development is being designed to encompass a small lake, according to a news release.
With headquarters stationed in Trumann, Roach Manufacturing Corporation, also known as Roach Conveyors is assured the Steel Creek Development will dramatically accelerate the growth and advancement of the city.
“We purchased land where we intend to build a distribution center for Roach Manufacturing, but we had a vision for more than just a warehouse,” Mike Roach Sr., president and CEO of the company, said in the release. “We really want to help make these amenities available to our community. We are excited to see this project come to life.”
Strategically located on Industrial Park Access Road, the Steel Creek Development property sits north of the Walmart Supercenter and fronts Interstate 555, providing the project substantial interstate visibility and easy connectivity to surrounding industries within the state and further.
Through the implementation of walking trails and biking paths across the 100-plus acres, Haag Brown intends to introduce lifestyle flexibility never seen in this region, said Josh Brown of Haag Brown Development. The Sunken Land Trail, a network of trails connecting every lot in this mixed-use development, will be incorporated with water retention and drainage.
“Our ultimate goal is to connect this trail network to the Sunken Lands River Trail,” Brown said. “The trail would pass by the most significant sites in the city, such as the Trumann High School, Elementary and Pre-K schools, Arkansas State Technical Center, the old Singer community center, and downtown.”
The entire development will be master planned by Ecological Design Group, one of the state’s most environmentally-conscious planners.
Steel Creek was chosen as the development’s name to pay homage to the city’s heritage. Steel was picked for its significance in the industrial automation industry. Creek was chosen because water and drainage features will be key components within each phase of the project.
Jeff Armstrong, an agent for Haag Brown Industrial, said it is rewarding to help others meet needs and solve problems.
“Not only does this project and group want to accomplish business, but {Roach Conveyors} are seeking to provide a vision and emphasis on the quality of life aspect that is often neglected. This project is special.”
Roach Manufacturing serves as Trumann’s major economic and employment pillar. Established in 1953 by Gay Roach Sr., Roach Manufacturing Corporation has been innovating material handling systems for 70 years. A vision that was formulated in a World War II POW camp in Marked Tree as a way to transport cotton bales has slowly transformed into a world-class material handling systems corporation.
As a native of Poinsett County, Brown said he was “humbled, honored and eager” to be involved in a project that has the potential to reimagine the way Trumann lives, works and plays.
“Walking to the coffee shop, taking the golf cart to dinner, biking with your daughter to soccer practice, or walking with the family to the local farmer’s market on the weekend is a life we envision in Nashville, Austin and other large, wealthier cities,” Brown said. “We feel there is a path to creating this lifestyle with the development of Steel Creek and the Sunken Lands Trail System. When completed, the project would promote active living, improve happiness and mental health, foster social interaction, reduce crime, and increase property values. The overall image of Trumann has the potential for positive change. The value to the community is so great!”
Armstrong also commended Trumann’s leadership.
“The city’s leadership and foresight quite literally laid the groundwork to enable this type of development,” Armstrong said. “Without the infrastructure upgrades made by the city of Trumann over the past several years, this project couldn’t happen anytime soon.”
While excited about the project, Brown told The Sun Monday, “We do not want to paint a ‘pie-in-the sky’ picture of how fast or how expensive this project will be.”
“The reality is that Trumann is a small town in the rural Delta. And it will take real work to recruit enough industry to fill up 100 acres. But we have a great team in place.”
The key is having a plan, and Brown said this will make it easier for restaurants or retailers who already have locations in Jonesboro and Memphis to be able to add another store in Trumann.
