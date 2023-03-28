JONESBORO — Local sales tax revenue returned to double-digit growth this month, reflecting stronger retail sales in January.

Proceeds from Craighead County’s 1 percent sales tax rose 15.31 percent compared to the same time in 2022, according to County Treasurer Terry McNatt. Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent tax showed 14.5 percent gain, the city’s finance office reported.

