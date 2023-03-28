JONESBORO — Local sales tax revenue returned to double-digit growth this month, reflecting stronger retail sales in January.
Proceeds from Craighead County’s 1 percent sales tax rose 15.31 percent compared to the same time in 2022, according to County Treasurer Terry McNatt. Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent tax showed 14.5 percent gain, the city’s finance office reported.
The federal government reported that retail sales had the largest one-month increase since March 2021, when a round of stimulus checks gave a big boost to spending. Excluding the pandemic era, January’s rise in sales was the largest in more than two decades, The Associated Press reported.
Older residents may have driven the rebound in retail sales, compared to December, AP reported.
About 70 million recipients of Social Security and other government pension programs received an 8.7 percent boost in their benefit checks, an annual cost-of-living adjustment to offset inflation. It was the largest such increase in 40 years.
The countywide 1 percent sales and use tax produced $2,307,430, which is distributed among the county government and 10 municipalities, based on their respective populations. Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent tax brought in $2,026,464.
The combination of both the city and county sales tax provided Jonesboro with a total of $3,656,483, for a year-to-date total of $12,231,016.
Another factor in the rise of collections locally may have been the weather.
The Sun reviewed a separate report compiled by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration that shows county sales tax collections by business category. It showed that sales and use tax collections in the category of “electric power generation, transmission and distribution rose by 52.98 percent compared to last year.
March distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and year-to-date totals:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,630,019; $5,435,030.
Craighead County – (16.8), $388,233; $1,254,499.
Bay – (1.69), $38,917; $129,761.
Black Oak – (0.21), $4,833; $15,116.
Bono – (2.17), $49.973; $166,628.
Brookland – (3.65), $84,306; $281,103.
Caraway – (1.02), $23,504; $78,369.
Cash – (0.25), $5,808; $19,367.
Egypt – (0.1), $2,344; $7,816.
Lake City – (2.09), $48,252; $160,887.
Monette – (1.35), $31,241; $104,169.
