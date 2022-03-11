JONESBORO — A late night fishing trip to a closed Craighead Forest Park landed a Jonesboro pair in the Craighead County Detention Center on Friday morning.
Later Friday, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Sonya Blankenship, 53, of the 1800 block of Perkins Drive, and Brandon Hays, 45, of the 100 block of Craighead Road 106.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officer Zachary Hobbs was patrolling the park and found the two on the bank of the lake fishing at about 11:30 p.m. Hobbs explained that the park closed at 10 p.m.
Hobbs ran a check on both and found Hays had warrants out of Craighead and Poinsett counties.
A search of the vehicle turned up meth and a pipe.
Boling charged Blankenship with possession of meth less than 2 grams.
Hays was charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boling gave both a $1,000 bond.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
John Coggins, 58, of Caraway, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a firearm; $50,000 bond.
Bobby Adams, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and fictitious tags; $25,000 bond.
Cecil McCleary, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Jimmy Dodd, 50, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Zac Holbrook, 19, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and tampering with evidence; $5,000 bond.
Michael Middlebrooks, 39, of Searcy, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and tampering with evidence; $5,000 bond.
Mitchell Smith, 46, of Weiner, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; $50,000 bond.
Lawanda Bond, 43, of Jonesboro, with fraudulent use of a credit card, theft of a debit or credit card and misdemeanor failure to appear; $6,500 total bond.
Alyssa Hargett, 23, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Morgan Hanusowski, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; $3,500 bond.
Pamela Wilcox, 54, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and running a red light; $3,500 bond.
