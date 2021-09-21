JONESBORO — It is with both heavy hearts and joy that we announce the homegoing of our beloved mother and friend, Laura P. Ivy-Cowans.
Laura left this world and made it a much-emptier place on Sept. 16, 2021, at the age of 67. She was born Laura Mae Pinkston in Widener to the late Monroe Pinkston and Corean Miller.
Laura graduated from Forrest City High School (class of 1972) and went on to have an impressive 35-year career with the State of Arkansas as a social worker. The number of children and families she helped throughout her career is immeasurable, as is all those she helped in general her entire life.
Laura married twice. Her first union was to the late Vaughn Ivy of Widener. Together, they had four children. Her second marriage was to her widower, Homer L. Cowans of Jonesboro. That union did not produce any children.
Laura never met a stranger. Her beautiful smile and indelible spirit touched everyone with whom she crossed paths. She loved to ask new acquaintances, “Who are your people?” as she held family in very high esteem. You never wanted to get on Laura’s bad side when it came to her children and grandchildren. She was often called “Madame Defense Attorney,” because her kids couldn’t tell her a thing about those grandbabies. Instead, her kids’ complaints were only met with retellings of what they did at the same age. Laura was passionate about making those she loved feel protected.
Laura is survived by her four children, Lamont Ivy of Jonesboro, Brian Ivy (Carmen) of Fayetteville, LaWanda Ivy of Jonesboro and Vonetta Ivy-Medlock (James) of Springfield, Mo. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chauceney Boles, CiAnt’a Thomas, Omni Ivy, Briancé Ivy, Jonathan Medlock, Victoria Medlock, and Samuel Medlock, as well as her great-grandchildren, Chauceney Boles Jr., Chance Boles, Londyn Bunting and Rhoyal Ivy. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Mary Williams of Forrest City; and maternal nephew, Anthony Greer of Jonesboro.
Laura is now catching up on years of laughter with those who preceded her in death. Those loved ones include her sister, Johnnie M. Greer of Buffalo, N.Y.; cousins, Gracie M. Hollie and Adele Miller, both of St. Louis; cousin, Gloria J. Brown of Forrest City; and the mother of two of her great-grandchildren, Seqret Watson of Fayetteville.
Sharing in the mourning of our great loss are Laura’s multitude of dear friends. They include lifelong partners in crime, Rosie Lee Johnson of Madison, Helen Reeves of Forrest City and Thelma Beans of Forrest City; as well as Sherry Holliman of Marion; and the grandmother of two of her great-grandchildren to whom she was eternally grateful, Kendra Hall of Fayetteville.
An intimate gathering to celebrate Laura’s life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Emerson Funeral Home, 1629 E. Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro.
Those who plan to attend are asked to properly wear a mask.
