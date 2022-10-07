JONESBORO — Local law enforcement leaders see more questions than answers if voters approve an amendment to the state constitution to legalize recreational marijuana.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said Thursday that, although he personally opposes the amendment, “I will say that as a constitutional officer, I will support what the citizens of Arkansas decide.”
Voters will decide the fate of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment (AAUCA) – a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational marijuana use.
According to The Associated Press, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in September voters can decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana, overturning a state panel’s decision to block the measure from the Nov. 8 ballot.
Justices granted a request by Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA), the group behind the proposal, to certify the measure for the November ballot.
“The people will decide whether to approve the proposed amendment in November,” Justice Robin Wynne wrote in the court’s ruling.
The group behind the proposal appealed after the state Board of Election Commissioners blocked the initiative in August. Supporters submitted more than enough valid signatures from registered voters to qualify, but the proposal still needed approval from the board to appear on the ballot.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said Thursday that one problem he has with the amendment is that there’s no regulation of the potency of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana) amount in recreational marijuana.
“The legislature can’t go back and regulate the THC content,” he said.
The amendment provides a portion of the sales taxes collected from dispensaries would go to law enforcement stipends. But Elliott said he’s not sure about that.
“It’s still illegal on the federal level. I don’t see how law enforcement could accept it,” he said.
Although he said the amendment was as likely to pass as not, he foresees problems it would cause, noting law enforcement has faced extra issues since the approval of medical marijuana.
Boyd said marijuana-impaired drivers would be a cause for concern.
According to RGA, “15 percent of the revenues derived from the supplemental sales tax on adult use sales shall be used to fund an annual stipend to all full-time law enforcement officers certified by the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training and in good standing. The General Assembly shall appropriate the revenue for this purpose to a fund administered by the Department of Finance and Administration, which shall enact rules establishing eligibility and distribute available funds annually in equal shares to all eligible officers.”
Also, “10 percent of the revenues derived from the supplemental sales tax on adult use sales shall be used to fund the operations of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and 5 percent of the revenues shall be used to fund drug court programs authorized by the Arkansas Drug Court Act, § 16-98-301 et seq or a successor program.”
According to Arkansas Talk Politics and Business, Lance Huey is a former Arkansas State Police trooper, sergeant and served nearly two terms as the Grant County sheriff. Huey left the sheriff’s office to pursue a career as the director of security for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. He’s now part of the cannabis industry and is RGA’s vice chairman.
