JONESBORO — Police are looking for Jonathon Brock Wainwright, 42, of White County.
In August 2020, Wainwright pleaded guilty to Internet stalking of a child. He was given five years of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.
The case against Wainwright began in April 2020, when Jonesboro Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children division started investigating Royce Hulsey, 40, of Searcy, after it received a report of him interacting with a 14-year-old girl on Facebook.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a detective took over the messages and Hulsey unknowingly told police that he would pay a friend to transport her to White County. He contacted the teen several times to arrange a meeting.
Hulsey acknowledged his true age, the girl’s true age and sent nude photos of himself to the girl. Hulsey told the girl that Wainwright, of Bald Knob, was going to drive him to Jonesboro for the meeting.
Hulsey also solicited sex from another 14-year-old girl and set up a group message between them and Wainwright. Messages between Hulsey and Wainwright show that he knew why he was asked to drive his truck to Jonesboro and how old the girls were.
Now set to meet at Arkansas Continued Care Hospital, 3024 Red Wolf Blvd., Hulsey and Wainwright traveled to Jonesboro. The suspects were arrested in the parking when they arrived.
During an interview with detectives, Hulsey disclosed that he was HIV positive.
In July 2021, prosecutors made a court filing to revoke Wainwright’s probation, stating:
Wainwright was arrested on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in April 2021;
He tested positive for use of meth April 2021;
His whereabouts were unknown and he was actively evading supervision;
He has failed to lead a crime-free life and failed to register as a sex offender in White County.
Earlier this month, Wainwright failed to appear at his probation revocation hearing in Circuit Court, and an arrest warrant was issued.
