JONESBORO — The new sentencing law overhaul, signed earlier this week by Gov. Sarah Sanders, was met with approval from local law enforcement and the district prosecutor.
The law requires anyone convicted of any of 18 violent offenses, including capital murder and rape, to serve 100 percent of their sentences. That section takes effect next year, so it doesn’t impact people sentenced before 2024.
Another part of the law that takes effect in 2025 will require offenders convicted of several other offenses to serve at least 85 percent of their sentences.
“I applaud the signing to the bill,” Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said Thursday. “It’s long overdue.”
Both Boyd and Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said the current sentencing and early parole has turned into a revolving door for inmates. Boyd said some inmates only serve one-sixth of their sentence before being paroled.
Sonia Fonticiella, the 2nd Judicial District prosecuting attorney, said the sentencing reform was long overdue.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” she said Thursday. “I know a lot of good people put in a lot of good work in getting this done.”
Fonticiella said she has long preached that there was no truth to sentencing because so many inmates are released early.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said Thursday that his department has been pushing cases toward federal court, where the federal penal system doesn’t offer parole for inmates.
Both Boyd and Elliott said inmates in a state prison have life-style classes offered to help them when they’re released. County jails, which generally house short-term inmates, don’t offer such classes.
“You hope that inmates will get something out of it,” Elliott said of state prisons. “They can come out a better person.”
The new sentencing law also will require other offenders to serve at least 25 percent or 50 percent of their sentences. The law doesn’t spell out how crimes will fall under each of those minimums. Instead, they will be determined by a table set up by the state sentencing commission and approved by the Legislative Council.
The changes are projected to cost the state more than $163 million over a 10-year period because of the increase in prison population, according to an estimate from the state sentencing commission.
Sanders on Tuesday also signed legislation that creates an “aggravated death by delivery” charge for someone who delivers fentanyl to another person who dies from taking the drug. If convicted, the person would face between 20 and 60 years or life in prison.
Also, Sanders has called for building a new prison to house 3,000 inmates because of prison overcrowding.
Sanders has called for 3,000 new prison beds to ease overcrowding, and lawmakers have set aside $330 million for that, and lawmakers have set aside $330 million for that.
The Corrections Department plans to open 500 beds at prisons around the state within the next month as a temporary measure, Secretary Joe Profiri said Tuesday.
“I’m looking at every opportunity that I can provide some level of relief for those particular sheriffs and those county jails” that are housing state inmates, Profiri told reporters.
Boyd said the Craighead County Detention Center currently houses 60 state inmates. Last year they held 160 state inmates at one point. Molder said his jail just sent nine inmates to the state Department of Corrections on Thursday, bringing Poinsett County’s state inmate population down to 12.
“It will definitely help our overcrowding,” Molder said. “It will help us tremendously.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
