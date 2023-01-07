JONESBORO — State law is clear that Arkansas State University must ban firearms from First National Bank Arena and a lawsuit challenging the ban should be dismissed, an assistant state attorney general said.

That assertion by Assistant Attorney General Carl F. “Trey” Cooper III came in a reply filed Friday in Craighead County Circuit Court. Chris P. Corbitt, an attorney from Conway, said in a lawsuit filed Nov. 1 that the gun ban violated his rights. But Cooper insists alcohol regulations trump the conceal carry law.

