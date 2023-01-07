JONESBORO — State law is clear that Arkansas State University must ban firearms from First National Bank Arena and a lawsuit challenging the ban should be dismissed, an assistant state attorney general said.
That assertion by Assistant Attorney General Carl F. “Trey” Cooper III came in a reply filed Friday in Craighead County Circuit Court. Chris P. Corbitt, an attorney from Conway, said in a lawsuit filed Nov. 1 that the gun ban violated his rights. But Cooper insists alcohol regulations trump the conceal carry law.
“Plaintiff erroneously asserts ASU cannot prevent handguns in First National Bank Arena because the regulatory rules related to alcohol permits ‘don’t apply to card carrying enhanced concealed carry licensees,’” Cooper wrote. “Plaintiff’s further assert that ASU cannot contract around Plaintiff’s rights.”
In the university’s initial response to Corbitt’s lawsuit, Cooper noted that ASU has an agreement with NEA Sports Club, to provide alcoholic beverages.
“It is worth noting that the Lease and alcohol permit covering First National Bank Arena were in place in August 2015, and the enhanced campus carry law was effective on September 1, 2017,” Cooper wrote in a footnote in Friday’s filing. ”ASU did not contract around anyone’s rights. It should also be noted that allowing handguns in First National Bank Arena will severely limit ASU’s ability to entice entertainment to perform there. Arkansas statutory and regulatory law require establishments covered by an alcohol permit to prohibit the possession of weapons in the establishments.”
Citing a 2006 state Supreme Court decision, Cooper said, “Arkansas case law is clear that ‘seemingly conflicting statutes should be read in a harmonious manner where possible.’”
“The only way to make the statutes at issue consistent, harmonious, and sensible while giving effect to every party of each statute is to find that Ark. Code Ann. § 5- 73-322 allows enhanced license holders to carry handguns on public university property except where otherwise prohibited by Ark. Code Ann. § 5-73-306. The unambiguous language of Ark. Code Ann. § 5-73-306(11) clearly allows establishments licensed to dispense alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises to prohibit weapons. The unambiguous statutes clearly demonstrate that ASU lawfully prohibits weapons on the premises of First National Bank Arena.”
Corbitt and his law partner, Robert H. Steinbuch, have also filed legal challenges against gun prohibitions at other venues.
They include a lawsuit In October against Pulaski County officials, seeking a ruling over whether lawyers can possess firearms in court. That case is still pending.
In January, 2022, a circuit judge ruled in favor of the Pulaski County sheriff over the same issue. That case is on appeal with the state Supreme Court.
In August 2021, Corbitt filed suit against Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials over being barred from entering the firing-range building at the commission’s Camp Robinson Firing Range in Conway even though he has an enhanced conceal carry permit.
In May, a circuit judge ruled in favor of game and fish, and Corbitt is also appealing that case to the state Supreme Court.
