LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law has recognized students who have earned a Top Paper Award.
The award recognizes the highest class grade for classes taken during the spring, summer and fall semesters in 2021.
Local students who were honored include:
Lance Hewett of Rector earned the award in Research, Writing & Analysis I, Fall 2021.
Drew Roberson of Jonesboro earned the award in Moot Court Competition, Fall 2021; Sports & Entertainment Law, Summer 2021.
Hannah Webb of Paragould earned the award in Business Associations, Spring 2021; Jurisprudence, Spring 2021; Specialized Legal Research, Spring 2021.
