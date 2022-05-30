WALNUT RIDGE — After a Republican primary race for Lawrence County Clerk resulted in a tie for the second-place finisher to be placed on the ballot for a June 21 runoff, the decision of who the second candidate will be is left to chance, according to Election Commissioner Judy Verkler.
When the first unofficial results were announced for the May 24 primary, Brandi Parker had received 1,039 votes in the Republican primary in the race for county clerk, but it was not enough to avoid a runoff, as Paige Howard Cunningham and Michelle Sheets finished neck and neck with 792 and 791 votes, respectively.
Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers said there were four ballots still outstanding on Election night. Three of those were tallied the next day, one with a vote for Cunningham, two with votes for Sheets, leaving them deadlocked at 793.
Verkler said the final ballot, a UOCAVA ballot that was sent overseas, had a deadline of June 3 to be returned, but the commission has since learned that the ballot was not postmarked by the May 24 deadline, leaving the vote tied for Cunnigham and Sheets.
The Lawrence County Election Commission will hold a meeting on Thursday at 9 a.m. to determine by lot, according to Arkansas Law 7-5-106, the second candidate to be placed on the ballot.
The meeting will be held in the lobby at the Lawrence County Courthouse. The public is welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.