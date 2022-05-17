The Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame was established in 2017 by the Rotary Club of Lawrence County to honor athletes from Lawrence County or who played in Lawrence County, including high school and college players, coaches and teams.
“The Rotary Club is excited to resume the banquets and acknowledging these inductees after a two-year layoff due to COVID,” said Dan Mullen, Rotary president. “It is with great pride and enthusiasm that we are now able to resume this annual tradition.”
This year’s inductees will be honored at the Rotary Club banquet, which is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Mabee-Gwinup Cafeteria on the campus of Williams Baptist University.
This year's inductees are George Glenn Jr., Angela Adams Flippo, Charles “Gabby” Hayes and Jason Belcher.
Tickets for the banquet are $25 and include a meal. They can be purchased from any Lawrence County Rotary member or at First National Bank or Mullen Abstract, both in Walnut Ridge.
