Special elections were held in Lawrence, Randolph and Cross counties on Tuesday, with a sales tax extension for Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Walnut Ridge receiving overwhelming support from voters.
Residents in Lawrence County approved the extension of the existing sales tax that provides funding for the county hospital by a more than 90 percent margin, according to unofficial results.
The Lawrence County Clerk’s Office reported 1,245 ballots (91 percent) cast in favor of the extension, and 116 (9 percent) cast against.
The sales tax will be extended for an additional 10 years, at which time another renewal election will be held.
Hoxie School District patrons also approved a millage increase in Lawrence County, while Wynne School District patrons denied a request for a millage increase in Cross County, according to unofficial results.
Hoxie School District was seeking to increase the school’s millage from 34 mills to 36 mills to contribute funds for a new elementary building.
The state of Arkansas has approved the Hoxie Elementary Building Project and will award the school with $14,941,562 to be used toward the new elementary. According to the school board, the new school will cost $20 million to complete, leaving the school district to pay the remaining $5,058,437.
Voters turned out strongly in favor of the increase with 265 (78 percent) voting in favor, and 76 (22 percent) voting against.
Wynne School District was seeking to increase its millage from 35 mills to 39.9. Funding was designated for storm/safety shelters, a multi-purpose building next to the football field, a baseball and softball complex beside the junior high and a new pre-kindergarten center.
The proposal failed with 2,090 voters (74 percent) voting against the increase and 717 (26 percent) voting in favor.
In Randolph County, voters appear to have narrowly approved two bond issues regarding using money for infrastructure improvements. A sales tax had been previously approved to fund construction of an aquatic center, which is now paid off, so voters were asked to designate funds for other improvements moving forward.
Unofficial results showed that a Refunding Bonds measure was approved by a vote of 149 (51 percent) for to 147 (49 percent) against and a Street Improvements Bonds measure was approved by a vote of 156 (53 percent) for to 140 (47 percent) against.
