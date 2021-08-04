JONESBORO — State House and Senate committees began debate Wednesday afternoon on proposed changes to Act 1002, the law that bans mask mandates, even in public schools where many students aren’t eligible for coronavirus vaccines.
Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, is co-sponsor of House Bill 1003, which would allow local school boards to impose mask mandates, but only under certain circumstances.
It includes only school districts that have a 14-day COVID-19 infection rate of at least 50 new known infections per 10,000 residents within the district based on the most recent data published by the Arkansas Department of Health or the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.
No mandate could remain in place for more than 60 days.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the special legislative session following growing calls to revisit the ban as the state’s cases and hospitalizations surge. Arkansas on Monday reported its biggest one-day jump in hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
“Local school districts should make the call and they should have more options to make sure that their school is a safe environment during a very challenging time for education,” Hutchinson said Tuesday.
Both NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital and St. Bernards Healthcare have reported growing numbers of COVID-related hospitalizations.
On Tuesday Mitchell Nail, spokesman for St. Bernards, said the hospitals it operates in Jonesboro, Pocahontas and Wynne had a combined total of 64 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
“This figure represents 14.7 percent percent of our overall patient volume,” Naili said. “Out of these 64 patients, 25 individuals remain in the ICU with COVID-19, including 14 patients needing ventilator support.”
Under the scenario spelled out in the proposed bill, all districts in Craighead County would be allowed to impose the mandate, except for one. Not enough people in the Nettleton district are infected yet to permit the mandate.
Paragould and Greene County Tech fit the criteria, but not Marmaduke.
Trumann fits the criteria for a mandate, but not Harrisburg, Marked Tree or East Poinsett County, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.
The Marion School District, which operates on a year-round schedule, reported this week more than 200 people are either infected or under quarantine.
Dr. Joe Thompson, chairman of ACHI, was among those who spoke in favor of the bill during a hearing before the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee. Rep. Jack Ladyman of Jonesboro is chairman of the committee.
Many people spoke against the legislation, while others said the bill didn’t give schools more flexibility.
The House committee postponed action on the bill Wednesday afternoon to allow potential amendments.
