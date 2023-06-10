Lawmakers discuss session, bills

State Sen. Blake Johnson (R-Corning), at left, and State Rep. Dwight Tosh (R-Jonesboro) were among legislators who spoke at the NEA Political Animals meeting on Friday.

JONESBORO — Several lawmakers said Friday that the most important part of their job this legislative session did not involve the limelight or high profile bills that often draw the interest of media and others.

They said they were able to receive the most enjoyment by being able to help constituents and get policy changes approved.