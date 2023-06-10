Lawmakers discuss session, bills

JONESBORO — Several lawmakers said Friday that the most important part of their job this legislative session did not involve the limelight or high profile bills that often draw the interest of media and others.
They said they were able to receive the most enjoyment by being able to help constituents and get policy changes approved.
State Reps. Jon Milligan (R-Lake City), Dwight Tosh (R-Jonesboro) and Frances Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge), along with State Sen. Blake Johnson (R-Corning) spoke Friday at the NEA Political Animals club.
During the hour-long meeting at the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, each of the lawmakers gave an overview of the session as well as participated in a question and answer session.
Cavenaugh, who is in her fourth term, said one of her main focuses this session was working on a bill to help with the state’s mental health crisis. She said a bill approved will help provide certain psychiatric services for in-state children. Cavenaugh said she also worked on a bill to honor a Jonesboro police officer who died last year during training.
The Vincent Parks Act, which was signed into law, will help emergency personnel and law enforcement to train in the signs of how to help people in similar situations.
For Milligan, who served as majority whip during the session, a main goal was to help domestic violence victims become notified if the person convicted of assaulting them has been taken off a state registry list after 15 years. He said he also worked with the 27 freshmen in the state House to learn more about bills as well as provided opportunities for the lawmakers to talk about the bills before going to the floor.
Johnson, who served as Senate Majority Leader, said a main goal was to approve a bill that would forbid so-called enemies of the United States from owning property in the state of Arkansas. The bill, patterned after a Missouri bill, does provide certain protections for legal aliens and others.
Tosh said two bills stood out for him this session. The Jonesboro lawmaker, who serves as the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs committee chairman, said House members approved a proposed constitutional amendment that will appear on the November 2024 general election ballot.
The proposal, if approved by voters, would allow students to use the state’s lottery scholarship to apply for a technical or two-year college to attend school. He said he believes the bill would provide a major boost for the state and help students and their families.
The second bill involved a phone call from a constituent. The constituent, a disabled combat veteran, was injured and paralyzed by an explosion.
Tosh said the veteran applied for food stamps under the federal SNAP program and was denied. The veteran’s wife works and the family has children. In looking at the case, Tosh said he found that the veteran’s disability check was counted against him, income wise, on the determination.
Tosh said he then began work on a bill that would ask the Arkansas Department of Human Services to seek a waiver to allow disabled veterans to get help. The bill was approved.
The lawmakers also took questions from the audience about the recent session as well as issues that are still being debated in the state.
One of the questions involved the LEARNS Act. The bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders after overwhelming majorities in the legislature approved it, is facing a legal challenge in the Arkansas Supreme Court.
Those who are seeking the challenge in the state’s highest court have said they object to the way the bill was approved in the legislature, especially the combination of votes on the bill and an emergency clause, citing the vote violated the state’s constitution.
However, those who support the law have said the vote was done in the way that the bill and emergency clause met the threshold needed to approve both the bill and the emergency clause; and that any change in precedent would jeopardize other bills and laws that were approved in the session.
One of the questions brought up in the meeting involved a section of the bill that sets aside 5 percent of certain funding for banks and investment companies as a way to participate in the law.
However, lawmakers who attended said the 5 percent would actually go toward funding the operational costs, including tracking spending of participants in the Succeed scholarship, educational foundations and contract vendors.
