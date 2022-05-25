The Lawrence County Election Commission is in a holding pattern as it awaits the arrival of a final outstanding ballot, according to Election Commissioner Judith Verkler.
As of Tuesday evening, when the first unofficial results were posted, Brandi Parker had received 1,039 votes in the Republican primary in the race for county clerk, but it was not enough to avoid a runoff, as Paige Howard Cunningham and Michelle Sheets finished neck and neck with 792 and 791 votes, respectively.
Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers said there were four ballots still outstanding. Three of those have since been tallied, one with a vote for Cunningham, two with votes for Sheets, leaving them deadlocked at 793.
Verkler said the final ballot could be on its way back from overseas, and the final deadline for the UOCAVA ballot to reach Lawrence County is June 3.
“We’re kind of in limbo right now,” Verkler said. “We’ll do as much as we can to prepare for the runoff we know is coming.”
If the ballot does not arrive by June 3, or does not break the tie between Cunningham and Sheets, a method of chance will be used to determine who is in the runoff with Parker.
Stowers recalled a municipal election in the past that resulted in a tie, with the winner being determined by the roll of dice.
A runoff will also be required in the Republican primary in the race for Lawrence County judge.
Gary Barnhill received 1,177 votes and Ron Ingram received 839 to secure spots in the June 21 runoff. Frank Owens garnered 505 votes, followed by Jimmy Morgan with 127.
In other results, Richey Thatcher won the Republican nomination for county sheriff with 1,338 votes, compared to 1,154 votes for Jim Danley. Thatcher will face Independent candidate Tony Waldrupe in the November election.
Jeff Yates won the Republican nomination for justice of the peace, District 6, with 214 votes. Roger Swindle received 78 votes. Yates will be unopposed in November.
In the Lawrence County School Board race, Adam Davis defeated incumbent Doyne Davis, 932 to 564.
With a total of 8,341 registered voters in the county, 2,891 ballots were cast for a voter turnout of 34.55 percent.
