Several countywide races have developed in Lawrence County for the May primary, including races for county judge, county sheriff and county clerk.
Four candidates have filed for Lawrence County judge, all of whom have filed as Republicans. They include: Ron Ingram, Frank Owens, Gary Barnhill and Jimmy Morgan. County Judge John Thomison announced last year that he would not seek re-election.
For Lawrence County sheriff, three candidates have filed, two of whom will face off in the May primary on the Republican ballot. Candidates filing as Republicans are Jim Danley and Richy Thatcher. Tony Waldrupe has filed as an Independent and will face the Republican winner in November. Sheriff Jeff Yates also announced in 2021 that he would not be seeking re-election to office.
Three candidates have filed for Lawrence County clerk on the Republican ballot, including Michelle Sheets, Brandi Parker and Paige Howard Cunningham. The office is being vacated by County Clerk Tina Stowers, who announced last year that she would not seek re-election.
Several races have developed for justice of the peace positions. Democrat Tina Stowers, Independent Dave Lawrence and Republican Ricky Benson have all filed for District 1, and Democrat Ernest (Junior) Briner, incumbent, will face Republican Frank Binkley for District 5 in the November election. Republicans Roger Swindle and Jeff Yates have filed for District 6, and incumbent Kenny Jones, Republican, will face Bobby Hatfield, Democrat, in the November Primary for District 8.
Also, Republican Steven Robertson will face Democrat Phillip Diggs for constable Boas Township, and Kenneth Fears, Democrat, will challenge incumbent Kenneth Cole, Republican, for constable Campbell Township during the November election. Incumbent Richard Alls, Democrat, will face Chris Parnell, Republican, for constable Dowell Township, and Independent Hunter Durham will face Republican Jason Bristow for constable Reed’s Creek Township.
Doyne Davis, incumbent, and Adam Davis have filed for Lawrence County School Board.
Unopposed candidates filing include:
Countywide offices
Stephanie Harris, tax collector, Independent.
Becky Holder, tax assessor, Independent.
Michelle Evans, circuit clerk, Independent.
Connie Mullen, treasurer, Republican.
Chris Warden, coroner, Democrat.
Justices of the peace
Donald Richey, District 2, Democrat.
Lloyd Clark, District 3, Republican.
Heath Davis, District 4, Democrat.
Tracey Moore, District 7, Democrat.
Alex A. Latham, District 9, Democrat.
Constables
Joseph Warnick, Annieville Township, Democrat.
Jimmy Smith, Black River Township, Democrat.
Tommy Milgrim, Black Rock Township, Republican.
Ronnie Clay Knight, Cache Township, Republican.
Cord Boggs, Duty Township, Independent.
James Saxe, Thacker Township, Republican.
School boards
David F. Dobbs, Hoxie Schol Board.
Chris Jones, Sloan-Hendrix School.
Drawing for Ballot Positions for the May 24 Preferential Primary and Non-Partisan Election will be held by the Lawrence County Election Commissioners on Friday, March 11, at 11 a.m. in the main lobby of the Lawrence County Courthouse. The public and candidates are welcome to attend.
