JONESBORO — Two Northeast Arkansas counties lost ground on the coronavirus front in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention.
The CDC’s COVID-19 Tracker, updated Friday, shows Lawrence and Randolph counties as two of only five counties in Arkansas rated as medium community level counties for the period of Feb. 2 through Wednesday. The rest of the region is rated low community level.
The CDC classifies the counties by comparing standardized data across the U.S. In addition to new infections, it factors in hospitalizations and staffing levels at hospitals serving those counties. The updated map is based on reports from Feb. 2 through Wednesday.
Arkansas and Monroe counties in southeastern Arkansas are the only counties in the state rated as high community level. There are only 91 counties, districts, or territories with a high COVID-19 community level in the U.S.
Arizona, District of Columbia, Hawaii, New Hampshire and Utah are the only jurisdictions to have all counties at low community levels.
While still rated as low community level, Greene County also reported a higher infection rate, increasing from a rate 174.3 infections per 100,000 population (79 actual cases) to 194.15 or 88 actual cases, according to the CDC data.
Randolph County went from having the lowest infection rate in the region the previous week to the highest with 284 per 100,000 population, or 51 actual cases. Lawrence County had 35 new cases, or 213.34 per 100,000, compared to 21 new cases in the prior seven-day period.
On Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 305 new cases, including 29 in Craigheaed County. Jackson County had 14 new cases and Greene County had 11.
The death toll rose by eight, but none in Northeast Arkansas.
Active cases declined statewide by 72 to 3,066.
COVID-related hospitalizations were increased by three statewide to 212, including 37 in Northeast Arkansas.
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 29 new cases, 276 active cases.
Greene – 11 new cases, 135 active cases.
Lawrence – 3 new cases, 44 active cases.
Poinsett – 5 new cases, 48 active cases.
Mississippi – 7 new cases, 84 active cases.
Jackson – 14 new cases, 27 active cases.
Randolph – 3 new cases, 31 active cases.
Cross – 0 new cases, 22 active cases.
Clay – 2 new cases, 39 active cases.
