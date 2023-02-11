230211-JS-Virus-map

JONESBORO — Two Northeast Arkansas counties lost ground on the coronavirus front in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention.

The CDC’s COVID-19 Tracker, updated Friday, shows Lawrence and Randolph counties as two of only five counties in Arkansas rated as medium community level counties for the period of Feb. 2 through Wednesday. The rest of the region is rated low community level.

