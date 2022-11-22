JONESBORO — One candidate in a Jonesboro City Council runoff is asking a judge to declare her opponent ineligible.
Janice Porter cited the discrepancy between the address Guy Pardew Jr. used when he filed for the Ward 1 Position 1 seat and the address on his voter registration. The lawsuit was filed late Friday. Craighead County Circuit Judge Pamela Honeycutt has been assigned to the case. No hearing date has been set. Early voting for the runoff begins on Monday.
Pardew was the frontrunner following the Nov. 8 election with 1,533 votes (42.85 percent), while Porter collected, 1,331 votes (37.2 percent). A third candidate, Kier Heyl was eliminated from contention with 714 votes.
When he filed for the position Pardew stated he lived at 1325 W. Nettleton Circle, which is in Ward 1. His voter registration shows 626 W. Washington Ave. as his address, which is in Ward 2.
Pardew acknowledged during a political forum broadcast on KLEK radio that he was living at the Washington Avenue address.
He later issued a press release, explaining that he has been in negotiations to buy a house in Ward 1 since mid-August.
“In pursuit of the obvious subterfuge to establish the appearance that the Defendant resides in Ward 1, he provided a letter purportedly written by Don Howard, the registered owner of the home located at 1003 W. Jefferson Ave., who represents that that particular address is under repair but that the Defendant has ‘full access’ to it presently,” Porter’s attorneys wrote in the complaint.
While state law requires council members to live in their designated wards, attorneys Travis W. Story and Gregory F. Payne of the Story Law Firm in Fayetteville also acknowledged that the courts have been somewhat lenient on the residency issue.
“Admittedly, loosely interpreted, the Arkansas Supreme Court has rendered a ‘statement of the law’ regarding the term ‘reside’ or ‘residence’ as it applies to candidates for office as ‘(1) whether a person was physically present in a particular location, or (2) whether a person intended to establish a domicile in a particular location. In other words, if a candidate was unable to establish residency by showing physical presence in the requisite location, this court allowed a candidate to establish residency by showing domiciliary intent in the requisite location.”
The lawsuit asks the judge to order the Craighead County Election Commission not to count any votes cast in Pardew’s favor.
The Sun learned of the complaint Monday afternoon. Pardew didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
