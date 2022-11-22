JONESBORO — One candidate in a Jonesboro City Council runoff is asking a judge to declare her opponent ineligible.

Janice Porter cited the discrepancy between the address Guy Pardew Jr. used when he filed for the Ward 1 Position 1 seat and the address on his voter registration. The lawsuit was filed late Friday. Craighead County Circuit Judge Pamela Honeycutt has been assigned to the case. No hearing date has been set. Early voting for the runoff begins on Monday.

