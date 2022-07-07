A federal lawsuit filed in Fayetteville last week argues that defendants in Benton County should have legal representation at their initial 8.1, or probable cause, hearings.
Washington County requires that defendants have access to legal representation during their first appearance in district court, when probable cause is determined by a district judge, the charges are read to the defendant and the defendant’s rights are read.
In most district courts in Arkansas, however, it’s during the first appearance when a judge decides to appoint a public defender for the defendant.
Alison Lee, an attorney for the Norwood and Norwood Law Firm in Northwest Arkansas which filed the lawsuit, said Benton County doesn’t require an attorney be present for the probable cause hearing.
“When people are in for bond hearings, they aren’t represented at these hearings,” Lee said.
She said defendants who are represented by an attorney at bond hearings are more likely to have a lower bond set for them than if they have no legal representation.
“People need an attorney there,” Lee said. “They have a potential to lose everything.”
She said some people who can’t meet their bond, even through a bail bondsman, can lose their jobs by having to wait in jail for their circuit court hearing, when a court-appointed public defender is available.
Brian Miles, the chief public defender who oversees Craighead, Clay, Poinsett and Greene counties, said in a perfect world it would be great to have a public defender representing defendants at probable cause hearings, but it’s not a requirement.
“Arkansas case law doesn’t require a public defender to be present at the time of a probable cause hearing,” Miles said. “There’s not a state constitutional requirement to have a public defender there.”
He added that the public defender’s office doesn’t have the resources to do it.
Miles said his office’s caseloads for its full-time and part-time attorneys are extremely high as it is.
He said Arkansas law only requires attorneys to be present for a defendant’s critical stage appearances: arraignments, plea negotiations and sentencing.
Miles said in a perfect world, having a public defender at probable cause hearings “would be great.”
“Personally, I think there should be one there,” he said.
He said bonds imposed by district judges are pretty standard.
Before imposing a bond, judges look at a defendant’s criminal history, the nature of the crime and the number of failures to appear for court.
Miles said that for Craighead County he has himself and Scott Davidson as the only full-time public defenders. The office also includes five part-time attorneys who work 20 hours a week. A part-time position is open, but Miles said he hasn’t been able to fill it.
Denny Hyslip, chief public defender for Washington and Madison counties in Northwest Arkansas, said his office provides a public defender for probable cause hearings there. He said law clerks and interns are utilized to gather information before the hearings and that information is provided to the attorney.
“We have an attorney present at the 8.1 (probable cause) hearing and he or she can argue for bond reductions for defendants,” Hyslip said, “and we get some bonds reduced.”
The prosecutor’s office is also represented at the hearings.
Hyslip said he began providing an attorney for the hearings a couple of years ago, and he believes having a public defender present at the hearings is required by the state’s Rules of Criminal Procedure.
His office has 17 full-time and four part-time attorneys, Hyslip said.
He said a defendant’s inability to make bond can affect their employment status, families and living arrangements.
Hyslip said Fort Smith and Little Rock district courts provide public defenders for inmates having a probable cause hearing. He said there might be others in the state, as well.
Keith Chrestman, prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, was on vacation this week and unavailable for comment, according to Amy Peyton, secretary at his private law firm.
