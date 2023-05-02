JONESBORO — With a trial nine months away, one party in a lawsuit over a large Jonesboro church’s property wants an emergency hearing on some issues this month.
“In summary, this case is in chaos,” attorney Daniel P. Dalton wrote Monday in a brief to Special Judge Gary Arnold, who was appointed by the state Supreme Court to hear the case.
Paperwork in the court file indicates the hearing would be held on May 19. However, no scheduling order for the hearing signed by the judge could be found in the electronic files.
Dalton represents the faction within the First United Methodist Church that is seeking to disaffiliate from the worldwide denomination. That faction initiated the lawsuit to seek “quiet title” to the church’s property, which, according to testimony during a hearing March 14, is insured for $25 million.
Following that hearing, Arnold denied a request by the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, the statewide governing body for the denomination, to dismiss the case. Named as the defendant in the original court action, the Arkansas Conference claims the real estate “is held in trust for the United Methodist Church,” according to the church’s governing structure.
The Arkansas Conference then filed a counterclaim against the disaffiliating congregation and a crossclaim against First Community Bank, which holds funds and loans in the name of First United Methodist Church.
A lawyer for another faction of First United Methodist Church, Judy Simmons Henry, filed a motion April 19 to intervene in the conflict. She said she represents those members of the congregation that didn’t renounce their membership and in reality are the “real” First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro.
Then on April 21, the Arkansas Conference issued subpoenas to 23 banks demanding information about business transactions with 23 individuals, including leaders of the disaffiliating congregation.
Dalton said the Arkansas Conference improperly obtained the Social Security numbers of thos individuals and the subpoenas are a form of intimidation. He wants an emergency hearing to quash those subpoenas.
Hundreds of individual United Methodist congregations across the nation have sought and been granted the right to disaffiliate due to doctrinal disputes regarding human sexuality.
While about three dozen smaller congregations in Arkansas have been granted permission to leave. The Jonesboro congregation is among three larger churches that were denied disaffiliation. The other two were in Searcy and Cabot.
In the Jonesboro case, the Arkansas Conference said the local congregation bypassed an established appeal process within the UMC and instead went to court.
A fight over First United Methodist Church in Searcy is being litigated in White County Circuit Court.
The same lawyers involved in the Jonesboro case are employed in the Searcy case.
