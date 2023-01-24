JONESBORO — The attorney for a Harrisburg lawyer being investigated by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office took umbrage Monday to the motion filed last week by Sonia Fonticiella, prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District.
Zach Morrison of Lake City filed a response to Fonticiella’s request that a special prosecutor by appointed into the investigation into Jarrett Cobb of Harrisburg.
The motion referenced, “Jarrett Cobb has been investigated by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office for the allegations consisted with A.C.A. 5-27-602, 5-53-111(B)(1) and 5-18-103(2).”
“That the above-stated Prosecuting Attorney, as well as the Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys of the 2nd Judicial District, have a specific and unavoidable conflict in this case. Specifically, Mr. Cobb is an attorney practicing law in the 2nd Judicial District and has a relationship with most of the deputies in this district. Additionally, one of the deputy prosecuting attorneys is a fact witness to the allegations,” Fonticiella wrote in her request last week.
Among the items objected to, Morrison listed:
“It is important for this Court to note the following at the outset:
“a. Cobb has not been arrested;
“b. No criminal charges have been filed by Fonticiella or any other prosecutor;
“c. There has been no arrest warrant issued, nor any finding of probable cause for filing of criminal charges;
“d. That Cobb denies any and all criminal responsibility related to the statutes cited in Fonticiella’s motion.
“4. Upon Fonticiella’s unprecedented, unnecessary and untoward public filing of her motion with the Circuit Court Clerk, action clearly taken without any statutory authority allowing her to do so, the Circuit Clerk assigned her motion a new criminal circuit court case number: 16JCR-23-85.”
On Monday, Fonticiella said she couldn’t comment on an ongoing investigation, but that she stands by her filling of the motion last week.
Chief Deputy Justin Rolland of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said last week that the investigative file would be sent to the prosecutor’s office.
The Arkansas Office of Prosecutor Coordinator has the authority to appoint a special prosecutor, Fonticiella’s motion states.
